MAFS’ Jack Millar and new girlfriend Courtney Stubbs look loved-up on the way to the vet

Married At First Sight Groom Jack Millar’s relationship with new girlfriend, Love Island star Courtney Stubbs, goes from strength to strength.

The couple looked enamored as they walked the backstreets of Surry Hills, Sydney, on Friday, on their way to the vet.

Arm in arm they all laughed as Jack’s little dog ran beside them.

The brunette beauty showed off her flat stomach in a white floral corset top paired with baggy jeans and sneakers.

Going makeup-free, she tied her dark brown locks into a high ponytail and wore a white handbag and designer sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Jack was dressed in a cozy brown sweatshirt and matching shorts.

The duo debuted last month sharing their romance identical posts on Instagram to reveal their romance.

One photo showed Jack putting his arm around Courtney protectively on the beach day.

In another photo, the couple posed on the streets of the Gold Coast.

“I sent pictures to my mother this week,” the post read.

Several of the couple’s reality star friends posted excitedly below the photos.

‘Cute!!!’ Before Taku Chimwaza added, Samantha Moitzi wrote: ‘My gah’.

“Honey,” Brent Vitiello interrupted.

Jack sparked rumors that he was off the market when he went skiing with Courtney in Perisher the same month.

The couple couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces as they posed together in their ski gear.

Courtney found fame on Love Island Australia last year when she dated aid worker Noah Hurah while staying at the villa.

Jack was also seen indulging in a red

Jack’s ex-“wife” Domenica Calarco suggested that the couple were indeed dating.

During an Instagram Q&A, Domenica responded to a fan who asked, ‘What do you think of Jack and Courtney? Be honest.’

Domenica replied, “I’m so glad he’s happy.”

Jack confirmed that he and Domenica called it quits when they arrived separately at the Married At First Sight reunion in April.