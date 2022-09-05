MAFS: Hayley Vernon injures herself during rough sex after becoming an escort

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon has revealed she injured herself during rough sex.

The creator of OnlyFans and high-class escort, 35, announced on Instagram Monday that she had to put a bag of frozen peas on her genitals because they were so painful.

‘Frankly, clearly anyone – girls – has ever had this much sex or rough sex [that] it hurts to sit down?’ she said in a video as she moved the camera to her lower body.

Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon has revealed she injured herself during rough sex

“Maybe my girlfriend is in bed,” she laughed, before adding, “I have frozen peas between my legs because her pussy has been spanked and it really hurts.”

It comes after the former financial broker defended her career as a high class escort, saying it “goes hand in hand” with her OnlyFans work.

Hayley told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that she had applied to… scarlet bluea private escort guide, where she advertises her services for $950 per hour.

The OnlyFans model confessed that she had to put a bag of frozen peas between her leg to relieve herself after taking ‘a punch’.

‘I’m in the adult industry; I have sex for a living. I have top clients who want the experience and on the other hand I need men to film with,” she explained.

‘The reality is that it goes hand in hand with what I do [on OnlyFans]she added.

Hayley, who has made a staggering $1.3 million selling raunchy content on the adult website popular with reality stars, said she was proud of her work in the industry.

‘Am I ashamed? F**k no. I’ll skip it altogether and just want to say thank you [the media] for the free publicity,” she added.

It comes after Hayley defended her career as a high-class escort, telling Daily Mail Australia it ‘goes hand in hand’ with her OnlyFans work

The 35-year-old (pictured with David Cannon on MAFS), confirmed she’s signed up with Scarlet Blue, a private escort guide, where she advertises her services for $950 an hour.

According to her Scarlet Blue profile, Hayley lists her body type as “athletic” and is available for in and out calls.

‘One of the most beautiful in Australia! Voted Australia’s Best New Pornstar in 2022,” her bio reads.

In an earlier interview about her adult career, Hayley admitted that she had to turn to hardcore pornography to keep the money coming in.

Hayley, who has made a staggering $1.3 million selling raunchy content on the adult website popular with reality stars, said she was proud of her work in the industry

‘[It’s] hard to get people to pay every month then unless you’re willing to push the boundaries,” she said.

Hayley revealed that while her public persona from the Channel Nine reality show initially sparked curiosity, that soon thinned out.

Eventually she evolved from lingerie and topless shots to hardcore photography.

Hayley is now using her earnings to start a new career as a property developer.

The former financial broker recently purchased a plot of land to begin construction on her first home.

The busty brunette has become one of the biggest Australian names on OnlyFans since joining the adult platform in 2020.