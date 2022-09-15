MAFS: Hayley Vernon discovers a shocking fact about Queen Elizabeth II

<!–

Former Married At First Sight bride Hayley Vernon has made a surprising discovery about Queen Elizabeth II after her death last week.

The 35-year-old porn star OnlyFans only heard on Thursday through her grandmother that the queen was related to her husband Prince Philip.

‘I was one year old today when my grandmother told me that the Queen’s husband was her cousin? What the…” Hayley wrote on Instagram.

Former Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon (pictured) has made a surprising discovery about Queen Elizabeth II after her death last week

“How did I not know this?” she added.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were in fact second cousins.

His mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, meaning Philip was a distant relative of the British Royal Family.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday 8 September.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were in fact second cousins. His mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, meaning Philip and the Queen were distantly related

It comes after Hayley revealed that she’s been inundated with support from fans and friends since coming out as a high-class escort.

She spoke to The laundry last week to clear up the stigma surrounding sex work.

‘So, the secret is out, I’ve been working as a high class escort for the past eight weeks and I’m so ashamed of it. I absolutely love it,” she said in a video.

She continued: ‘If you want to go to the hairdresser at the end of the day, you go to the hairdresser; you want a cooked meal, you go to a restaurant; if you want sex, go to a sex worker.

“And I know a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, well, it’s not the same Hayles. You have sex for a living.’

“I honestly think it’s because people don’t understand what sex workers have to offer the community. It’s a needs-based service.’

The former employee, who charges nearly $1,000 an hour for her services, explained that “60 percent” of her clients only “talk and be heard.”

She spends most of the time “talking, laughing and having a few drinks” with them.

Hayley’s celebrity friends stood by her side, while fellow MAFS bride Jessica Seracino said, “I mean, the rest of us here are f**king free so…”

Gogglebox star Yvie Jones commented, “Sex workers are vital to society. She’s absolutely right. There is absolutely no shame in this profession. I applaud her.’

