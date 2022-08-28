MAFS groom Brent Vitiello makes first public appearance with new girlfriend Taylor Davey

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brent Vitiello may not have found love in this year’s season of Married At First Sight, but the handsome groom is anything but heartbroken.

The 34-year-old was all smiles as he stepped out with his new girlfriend Taylor Davey to attend the Milky Lane x Crust launch in Sydney on Thursday night.

Brent and his model girlfriend couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they posed together at the event.

Married At First Sight’s Brent Vitiello was all smiles as he stepped out with his new girlfriend Taylor Davey to attend the Milky Lane x Crust launch event in Sydney on Thursday night

Brent looked stylish in a trendy off-white trench coat that he paired with matching track pants and sneakers.

Taylor also made a statement in a white crop top, blue jeans and a turquoise coat.

She was absolutely thrilled for the outing with a full makeup face and completed her look with red heels.

Taylor recently met Brent on a night out at Sydney’s chic restaurant bar Eros and weeks later they started dating.

Brent, 34, looked stylish in a trendy off-white trench coat that he paired with matching track pants and sneakers

Taylor first noticed Brent on a night out at Sydney’s chic restaurant bar Eros and weeks later they started dating

Sydney actress Suzan Mutesi was also in attendance. The 36-year-old star looked stylish in a white Tommy Hilfiger sweater which she paired with a beige blazer and matching trousers

Suzan, who will soon be featured in Ten’s The Challenge, attended the event with model and dancer Dylan Mahoney. Both pictured

The pair were also joined by Sydney actress Suzan Mutesi at the event.

The 36-year-old star looked stylish in a white Tommy Hilfiger sweater which she paired with a beige blazer and matching trousers.

She attended the event with model and dancer Dylan Mahoney.

Meanwhile, Tim Dormer was all smiles when he arrived at the launch party with his friend Adam Freeth.

First Dates bartender James Devlin (pictured) was also spotted at the party

Famed personal trainer Jono Castano (center) also attended the event. Pictured alongside fellow ACERO gang Ray Lesoa, Danny Banoub and Tony Saad

Big Brother’s Tim Dormer (left) and his friend Adam Freeth were also spotted at the event

Guests were treated to the new delectable menu items that will see the two fast food favorites team up.

The unlikely combination came about after new consumer research – conducted by the food giants – found that 46 percent of people found it ‘difficult’ to choose between burgers or pizza for their next meal.

“We’re always looking to push the boundaries with what we bring to our Milky fans, and we couldn’t think of a better way than to create a dream collaboration with an iconic brand like Crust,” said Milky Lane founder Christian Avant.

The full product range will be available for a limited time from Tuesday, August 30, in the national restaurants Milky Lane and Crust.

Guests were treated to the new mouth-watering menu items that will see the two Aussie favorites team up