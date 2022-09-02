MAFS groom Al Perkins pictured filming Love Island Australia

Al Perkins of Married At First Sight has joined the upcoming season of Love Island Australia, as photos taken this week show the star chatting with a group of bikini-clad beauties at the beautiful Mallorca Villa of the show.

In May, the 25-year-old told Daily Mail Australia that he had quit his job as a carpenter to make it as a full-time influencer after becoming a fan favorite on the dating show Channel Nine.

And now he looks set to cash in on his fame even further by landing a coveted spot in the Love Island cast.

The new season of the series is currently being filmed in Spain and Al was spotted on set

Al was paired with Queensland-based fashion designer Samantha Moitzi on the Channel Nine show, but dropped out before the final.

Pictures from the set of Love Island’s upcoming season show Al relaxing on a daybed with another male contestant while two firecrackers sit on the edge of the bed chatting with them.

In the foreground, more women relax by the pool, talking to a male participant.

A bevy of scantily clad beauties are pictured soaking up the sun and chatting in their bikinis

“I was wearing so much after the show ended. It became too much of a balancing act with all the new opportunities that presented themselves,” he explains.

“I worked three days a week, then went to two days and sometimes only worked one day because I was having so much fun,” he added.

The Bondi-based star, who has a whopping 275,000 Instagram followers, can expect to earn more than $1,889 per post from sponsored posts.

Shooting for the season is in full swing in Spain, with Sophie Monk returning as host

He’s already been spotted with Hello Fresh alongside his co-stars Brent Vitiello and Selina Chhaur – and a stint on Love Island is sure to push his Instagram fame further.

None of the cast has been officially announced yet, but Sophie Monk will return as a host.

“I am so excited to return to host Love Island Australia and with overseas holidays finally coming into view I can’t wait to return to beautiful Mallorca to see what our brand new islanders have in store”, said Sophie. in a statement.

The cast will return to Spain this year to host the popular British series, after the 2021 series moved to Byron Bay due to international lockdown restrictions.

One of the hunks of the upcoming season is pictured strolling beside the pool with a water bottle in hand

Last year’s winners Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd broke up in February.

Sydney-based PR consultant Tina said she was “absolutely distraught” about the split.

“I am devastated to share this news with you and I am still processing the situation,” she wrote at the time.

The picturesque villa is surrounded by trees and a mountainous area

Stationary cameras and microphones are spotted so all the action is captured

“Unfortunately, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to break up,” she continued.

Tina added that she had put “everything” into the relationship and was “heartbroken” that things were not going well.

‘I wish nothing but the best for Mitch. He is a wonderful person, I still love him and I will never forget the special time we shared,” she said.

Participants seem to be at home in the villa while enjoying the Mediterranean sun

The islanders looked relaxed and chatty as they enjoyed time by the pool