MAFS’ George Roberts re-shares fans’ post, claiming he and Gemma Rose should have been linked

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts has re-shared a fan post claiming he should have been linked to Gemma Rose.

The 40-year-old married former Mrs. Great Britain, April Banbury, after they first met at the altar – but April has now admitted she is in therapy following the ‘traumatic relationship’.

Since then, it has also been revealed that George was allowed to participate in the E4 show, despite three of his exes complaining to the police about his alleged abusive behaviour.

Gemma, who was married to Matt Murray on the show, took part in a Q&A with her Instagram followers.

One fan wrote: ‘George or PJ would suit you better’

She replied, “George and PJ sandwich,” tagging the boys.

George was quick to repost it with an emoji of a crying smiling face and heart, despite his wife April revealing she’s been struggling since filming the show.

MailOnline has contacted Married At First Sight UK for comment.

It was recently revealed that George could marry a stranger on television, despite three of his exes complaining to the police about his alleged abusive behaviour.

Three women who dated George recently said they were shocked by his inclusion on the show.

Each said they had independently filed a complaint with the police about George, claiming to have been “bombed” before the relationship became “forced”.

All three said they had expressed concerns to Channel 4 after seeing Roberts in trailers for the show.

They said they flagged his “abusive, “obsessive” and “manipulative” behavior toward women.

Couple: The 40-year-old married former Mrs Great Britain, April Banbury, after they first met at the altar

A source from the show said they were not aware of any allegations against Roberts before he married Mrs Banbury on the TV show.

It’s not clear if filming for the show, including their wedding, had ended when the women raised the issue with Channel 4.

“I’m so shocked to see that he got a podium on a TV show. I messaged Married at First Sight. I said I reported him to the police,” one of his ex-girlfriends said The sun.

“They asked for additional information that I gave and I never heard back.”

A second ex-partner said they contacted All4, E4 and Married At First Sight directly, stating that Mr Roberts was “a known emotional and mental abuser.”

A third ex said they were told it would be under investigation after sending the Channel 4 team “everything” they had regarding Mr Roberts’ alleged abuse.

All three women described being “bombed” by Mr. Roberts, a move that showered people with affection before the relationship became “coercive and controlling.”

Mr. Roberts, a divorced father of four, married Ms. Banbury on the show before honeymooning in the Caribbean.

Over the weekend, Ms Banbury suggested the relationship was over and described “traumas” from the experience on Instagram.

“The trauma caused by this show has made me rethink things,” she wrote.

“I really do and I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve been seeing a therapist ever since.”

She told The Sun that her head was “turning” after hearing the allegations.

Channel 4 told MailOnline: ‘We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure that all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production can carry out.

“Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously by Channel 4.”

A spokesperson for Roberts told The Sun that the television star denies the allegations and finds them “deeply disturbing”, adding: “[He] does not condone abuse and does not behave that way.

“These allegations have never been brought to his attention, investigated or further investigated by the police for good reasons, because they are simply not true,” she added.