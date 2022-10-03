MAFS First Look: Whitney Reveals She’s ‘In Love’ With Matt As They Return To The Show As A Couple

In last week’s episodes of Married At First Sight UK, Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray left their respective husbands and decided to date each other in a shocking twist, with the experts agreeing to let them stay on the show together.

And in a first look at the show’s dramatic final week, the pair re-enter the experiment as a brand-new couple, causing drama among the group as they’re labeled “adulterers” by co-star Thomas Hartley.

While their new relationship may raise some eyebrows, the pair seem in love with each other — and Whitney even admits that “I think I’m in love.”

Whitney and Matt failed to make things work with the spouses they were paired with for the experiment, Duka Cavolli and Gemma Rose.

But after breaking up with their own husbands and choosing to leave the show, last week’s episodes showed the couple begging to stay and finish the show with each other — as the experts reluctantly agreed.

And a preview of their return was shown during Married At First Sight: Unveiled on Sunday night.

In the clip, Whitney admits, “I think I’m falling in love” during a solo chat in front of the camera.

While the fast-moving relationship may be going full steam ahead for the legal PA, her co-stars were less positive about the union — with more drama unfolding as she and Matt walked hand-in-hand into the show’s final dinner party.

Before leaving their experiment with their previous partners, Whitney and Matt spent the night together during the show’s retreat week, while under the same roof as Duka and Gemma.

And as she investigates Whitney about the situation, she asks Jenna Robbo, “Would you consider what happened to be cheating?”

Whitney keeps her guard up and replies, “Would you?”

While another clip show Jenna’s wife Zoe in a heated conversation with Whitney demands ‘don’t roll your eyes at me’

“I’ll roll my eyes at you if I fucking want to,” Whitney responds in the clip.

And when he gets into the action, Thomas is also seen slamming Whitney while calling her a “liar and adulterer.”

For the preview clip, Duka and Gemma both appeared on the Unveiled spin-off show, with the latter sharing that her initial chemistry with Matt was “misleading.”

The hairdresser also tried her luck with celebrity guest on the show Pete Wicks, who called himself “always single” while flirting with the recent bride.

And while discussing his time on the show with Whitney, Duka was asked by guest Larry Dean “You wanted another woman?” to which the reality star replied, “Yeah, I did.”

It looks like things won’t be smooth sailing for the other couples on the show either, as the end of the experiment approaches as they bring home their new husbands in the upcoming episodes.

Later in the preview clip during the visits, Thomas can be seen admitting that his mom is “not exactly fond” of his husband Adrian at an awkward moment.

While it is a similar situation for Kwame and Kasia, when the latter asks her friends at home, ‘Do you think Kwame is the man for me?’, and they answer flatly ‘no’.

And since April and George are still grappling with trust issues, each couple seems to be a little upset as they head into the final commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 9 p.m. on E4.

