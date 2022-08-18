MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla reveals she is getting reconstructive surgery after weight loss

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2008, which resulted in her losing an astonishing 60 kg.

And on Thursday, Married At First Sight sex therapist Alessandra Rampolla revealed that she has finally decided to have reconstructive surgery to remove excess skin.

Despite deciding she was okay with loose skin, the 48-year-old told fans live on her Instagram that she has decided to undergo surgery to gain more confidence.

Married At First Sight sex therapist Alessandra Rampolla (pictured) has revealed she has decided to undergo reconstructive surgery to remove excess skin. Pictured in 2019 (left) and 2006 (right)

Alessandra explained that on a recent trip to Colombia, she met with a surgeon to discuss how to “reshape and reassemble” her, and finally deal with her.excess skin’.

“Fourteen years after I finally get that done,” she laughed.

“I wanted to investigate reconstructive surgery because of the loose skin…so I reconsidered the decision,” she continued.

Speaking live on her Instagram, the 48-year-old told fans despite deciding she was okay with loose skin, she has decided to undergo cosmetic surgery to gain more confidence.

She continued: “I started in May and I will continue early next year after we finish wrapping up this next season of MAFS.”

Alessandra said she lost confidence in herself in the past two years after she packed several COVID pounds after she stopped taking supplements.

She then admitted that she felt much more confident now that she had lost weight.

“Fourteen years after I finally get that done,” she laughed

“I don’t mean to change myself. I think I look good,” she said.

She added that her surgery will provide “some closure to the trauma behind the weight gain.”

Speak with 9EntertainmentRampolla said the experience was “literally life-changing,” but she was surprised after some critics seemed openly angry about her weight loss journey.

“A lot of people complain, ‘Why did you get skinny?’ And then before it was like, “Why are you fat?” she said.

Worth it: While gastric bypass surgery isn’t for everyone, Alessandra said she doesn’t regret it. Pictured left in 2008, right in 2020

“You know you can never please people, and it’s never about pleasing people – but I was really surprised by the number of people who said, ‘Nooooo, why did you do this?’ – it was my health, boys.’

Alessandra went on to say that the procedure — which involves surgically changing the stomach and small intestine — was an “incredible experience” for her.

At the time, she was thinking about possibly starting a family with her now ex-husband John Hernandez, and wanted to get healthier.

However, the couple never had children together.

What is gastric bypass surgery? Gastric bypass is a surgical procedure that helps obese people lose weight and improve their health. The surgery involves shrinking the stomach and changing the way the stomach and small intestine absorb food. During the procedure, staples are used to create a pouch in the upper part of the stomach. The pouch is then attached to the lower part of the small intestine, allowing food to pass through most of the stomach and the first part of the small intestine. As a result, fewer calories will be absorbed into the body, while the patient will feel full after eating a smaller amount. This procedure is performed primarily as keyhole surgery (with small incisions, but occasionally surgery is needed.