MAFS’ Ella Ding wears $10k accessorises while shopping in London after joining Made in Chelsea

Married At First Sight star Ella Ding looked every inch the diva as she went shopping in London on Tuesday.

The brunette bombshell, who recently announced she would be joining the cast of the hit British reality show Made In Chelsea, went shopping at luxury jeweler Chrome Hearts in Selfridges.

The 28-year-old wore sportswear for the outing, but was fitted with some very expensive jewelry.

Dripping with Cartier jewelry, she adorned her fingers with two Love rings, one worth $5,550 and another that retails for $1690.

Ella showed off her curves in tight leggings, a matching crop top and a windbreaker.

She shielded her eyes with designer sunglasses and carried a $2950 Balenciaga monogrammed handbag.

Ella surprised fans when she announced that she will be joining the upcoming season of the British series Made In Chelsea on Saturday.

And it has been revealed that she will be appearing as the love interest of star Miles Nazaire.

According to Yahoo lifestyleElla linked up on Instagram in May after seeing her on TV and “there was a lot of flirting.”

“When the producers of Made In Chelsea found out and saw that Ella was traveling around Europe, they invited her to the show to explore their on-screen connection,” a source told the publication.

Ella and Miles first met last week shortly after she landed in London.

Fans noticed the couple shared a photo that appeared to have been taken at the same restaurant.

MAFS Australia airs on E4 in the UK, the same channel that Made In Chelsea airs.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Ella has received approval from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear in the series.

Contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contract to appear on another reality show.

It comes after Ella announced she would be appearing in the series via the E4 show’s Instagram page.

“The sun may have set on Mallorca, but a new ray of sunshine is coming to Chelsea this autumn,” the caption read.

It’s not the first time a reality star has jumped from one hit show to another, as Stephanie Pratt joined Made In Chelsea in 2013 after the iconic MTV series The Hills, which ended in 2010.

Made In Chelsea follows several young men and women in their twenties and thirties who were born into affluent families.

It sees the group go through various dramas while living in one of the most exclusive areas of London such as Belgravia, Chelsea and Knightsbridge.

Ella (pictured) is currently filming in the UK for the upcoming season following her recent holiday with her former MAFS co-star Domenica Calarco