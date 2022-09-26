MAFS: Ella Ding confirms split from Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire

WhatsNew2Day
EXCLUSIVE: Ella Ding confirms her SPLIT of Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and says the British series was ‘more intense’ than filming Married At First Sight

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:11, September 26, 2022 | Updated: 02:15, September 26, 2022

Ella Ding has confirmed her divorce from Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire.

She told Daily Mail Australia that they failed to establish a lasting connection after meeting in person – in scenes set to air on the E4 show – after months of chatting online.

The former Married At First Sight star, 28, said that despite being attracted to the 26-year-old British influencer, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Ella Ding (pictured) has confirmed she split with Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire after failing to bond in real life
“Made in Chelsea was pretty crazy. The show was intense. It was probably harder than MAFS. It’s such a short time. I haven’t found love,” she said at Channel Nine’s Upfronts presentation in Sydney earlier this month.

“I should probably learn not to find love on TV,” Ella laughed, before glancing at her MAFS counterparts Brent Vitiello and Jack Millar, who also began to chuckle.

Ella said that despite going separate ways, she and Miles have kept in touch.

“There’s never bad blood with boys, you know. It’s always friendly. He’s great, but he just wasn’t for me,” she revealed.

She told Daily Mail Australia on Nine's Upfronts that they failed to form a lasting connection after meeting in real life - in scenes aired on the E4 show - after months of chatting online.
It comes after Ella fired back at claims that her affair with the Englishman was a publicity stunt to get back on reality TV.

She said on her podcast Sit with us earlier this month: “People said this was a PR stunt.”

“I can assure you it’s not a PR stunt,” she insisted. “And I think you’ll see that when it airs.”

“Made in Chelsea was pretty crazy. The show was intense. It was probably harder than MAFS. It's such a short time. I haven't found love,
Her podcast co-host Domenica Calarco then agreed to defend her boyfriend.

“No one would go through what Ella did and risk everything,” Domenica said.

“Not just your name, but your heart, your soul, everything… No one would do that for a PR stunt unless they’re literally that desperate — and there’s no desperation here.”

It comes after Ella fired back at claims her affair with the Englishman was a publicity stunt to get back on reality TV
Ella and Miles got in touch after seeing her on MAFS, which airs in the UK on E4, the same network that broadcasts Made in Chelsea.

He slipped into her DMs and “lots of flirting” ensued before they finally met in scenes yet to air in the Structured Reality series.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Ella has received permission from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear on the UK show.

MAFS contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contract expires to appear on another reality show.

Ella rose to fame earlier this year with Married At First Sight. (Pictured with her ex Mitch Eynaud)
