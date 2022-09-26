MAFS: Ella Ding confirms split from Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire

Ella Ding has confirmed her divorce from Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire.

She told Daily Mail Australia that they failed to establish a lasting connection after meeting in person – in scenes set to air on the E4 show – after months of chatting online.

The former Married At First Sight star, 28, said that despite being attracted to the 26-year-old British influencer, it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Made in Chelsea was pretty crazy. The show was intense. It was probably harder than MAFS. It’s such a short time. I haven’t found love,” she said at Channel Nine’s Upfronts presentation in Sydney earlier this month.

“I should probably learn not to find love on TV,” Ella laughed, before glancing at her MAFS counterparts Brent Vitiello and Jack Millar, who also began to chuckle.

Ella said that despite going separate ways, she and Miles have kept in touch.

“There’s never bad blood with boys, you know. It’s always friendly. He’s great, but he just wasn’t for me,” she revealed.

It comes after Ella fired back at claims that her affair with the Englishman was a publicity stunt to get back on reality TV.

She said on her podcast Sit with us earlier this month: “People said this was a PR stunt.”

“I can assure you it’s not a PR stunt,” she insisted. “And I think you’ll see that when it airs.”

Her podcast co-host Domenica Calarco then agreed to defend her boyfriend.

“No one would go through what Ella did and risk everything,” Domenica said.

“Not just your name, but your heart, your soul, everything… No one would do that for a PR stunt unless they’re literally that desperate — and there’s no desperation here.”

Ella and Miles got in touch after seeing her on MAFS, which airs in the UK on E4, the same network that broadcasts Made in Chelsea.

He slipped into her DMs and “lots of flirting” ensued before they finally met in scenes yet to air in the Structured Reality series.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Ella has received permission from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear on the UK show.

MAFS contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contract expires to appear on another reality show.