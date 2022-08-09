MAFS’ Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco Stroll Down Rodeo Drive in Reveal Outfits While in LA

Since arriving in Los Angeles earlier this month, they’ve been throwing a storm of partying.

And Married At First Sight brides Ella Ding and Domenica Carlarco took a break on Sunday for some retail therapy on the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The pair caught the eye in revealing outfits as they strolled the world-famous shopping street.

Domenica showed off her cleavage in a black satin mini dress that she paired with embellished sandals.

She covered her makeup-free face with designer sunglasses and carried a $3100 Balenciaga handbag.

Meanwhile, Ella wore a wild midi skirt that showed off her tanned legs paired with a matching black crop top.

She too was carrying an expensive wallet – a bright green $4500 On The Go Louis Vuitton bag.

It comes after the pair partied with a who’s who of Hollywood on Thursday.

The pair looked good as they attended Booby Tape’s party in Los Angeles, which celebrated the launch of the brand’s collaboration with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou – a new chest bronzer.

Ella and Domenica even stood shoulder to shoulder with Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, who stole the show in a neon crop top and mini skirt that showed off her incredible figure.

The girls, who have their own podcast together, looked excited to be at the event, which was also attended by Stassie, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and Landon Barker.

The bash celebrated Stassie and Booby Tape’s new chest bronzer collaboration.

Bianca and her sister Bridgett Roccisano, 30, are self-made millionaires thanks to their genius ‘breast lift in a box’ invention with Booby Tape.

On her way to LA, Ella had some unpleasant contacts with airport security.

The reality star revealed she endured an embarrassing drama after her luggage fired metal detectors on her way to Los Angeles.

“As you go through security — and your bag has to be searched — I remembered I had my vibrator in my carry-on,” Ella, 28, wrote, sharing her woes on Instagram.

The brunette bombshell went on to explain that she had decided to tell security she was carrying a self-care device before they went to examine her luggage.

“Not kid, I thought it was, so I said, ‘I got my vibes there, sir,'” she recalled.

Ella was red-faced when her luggage was opened and it was found that her podcasting microphone had activated the detector.

The reality star ended her purge on social media by saying she clearly didn’t need to mention her vibrator in the first place.

Ella comes in after warning women not to get too attached to their sex toys.

“It was like a secret obsession of mine. I was always so excited to get into bed and spend time with it,” she explained.

“I got out before going on a date. I became addicted to it and heavily dependent on it. And the institutions have grown considerably,” she continued.

“So you have to be careful because I actually desensitized my clit to something from a man,” Ella admitted.

“It just didn’t feel right because I had become so used to the pressure and power of the vibrator. I used it religiously for five years, six times a night.

‘I had to put it down. I said to myself, ‘Don’t use this anymore, because it got harder to be with a man without a toy.’

Ella says she then had to train herself to return to old-fashioned methods of reaching orgasm.

Dom and Ella have been celebrating a storm since arriving in Los Angeles earlier this month