MAFS’ Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco rub shoulders with Alessandra Ambrosio at Booby Tape event

Married At First Sight stars Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco partied Thursday with a who’s who of Hollywood.

The pair looked hot to trot while in attendance booby tape’s party in Los Angeles, celebrating the launch of the brand’s collaboration with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou on their new chest bronzer.

Ella and Domenica even stood shoulder to shoulder with Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, who stole the show in a neon crop top and mini skirt that showed off her incredible figure.

Ella, 27, looked chic in a black and red mini dress showing her pins.

She completed her look with black chunky heels and a clutch bag, with her long dark locks out and over her shoulders.

Domenica, meanwhile, 28, went hell for leather, casting her curves in a leather-look mini dress.

The girls, who have their own podcast together, looked excited to be at the event

The party was also attended by the likes of Stassie, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and Landon Barker.

The bash celebrated Stassie and Booby Tape’s new chest bronzer collaboration.

Bianca and her sister Bridgett Roccisano, 30, are self-made millionaires thanks to their genius ‘breast lift in a box’ invention with Booby Tape.

On the evening, Bianca stood out in a bright pink mini dress that she paired with pink strappy heels and a pink Chanel purse.

Bridgett also looked stunning in a black mini dress that showcased her lavish assets.

Most recently, the Aussie sisters were in Italy for the 2022 Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna event, a beauty industry trade show that runs from April 28 – May 2.

Ella and Domenica had a little boogie on the dance floor

Bianca and Bridgett are also co-founders of the eponymous clothing label of the same name.

The Victorian sisters now sell Booby Tape products in more than 50 countries.

Their standard chest tape, which launched in 2018, costs $21.95. One of their newest products sold out within 24 hours.

The women previously told the Daily Mail Australia that they had noticed a gap in the market for products aimed at supporting women’s breasts.

‘It’s been crazy; we’ve been blown away by the global response and support we’ve received from customers,” said Bianca.

“From the start, we thought the company had potential, but we didn’t expect it to grow so quickly.”

The brand has more than 5,000 dealers worldwide.