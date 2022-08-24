MAFS: Domenica shuts down Olivia’s claim about producers ‘picking favourites’

<!–

Domenica Calarco of Married At First Sight has denied Olivia Frazer’s claim that she received “preferential treatment” from producers.

The makeup artist, 30, rejected any suggestion from MAFS bosses “picking favorites,” suggesting that participants with bad edits simply got what they deserved.

“There was no such thing as a favorable edit. I didn’t get one [special] therapy. There was no such thing as preferential treatment,” she said women’s Day.

Domenica then explained that she was far from being a producer’s pet and even got into trouble a few times.

She said she was “reprimanded” for entering her co-star Ella Ding’s room “when we weren’t allowed to” and making unauthorized phone calls.

Domenica previously revealed that all contestants had access to their social media accounts while filming – which conflicts with accounts of her co-stars.

“We were able to use our social media while it was on. The only time we handed over our social media was when the show aired and when they [Nine’s social media team] were posting on our behalf,” she explained.

‘I do not know what’ [Olivia] talks about. I don’t know if they specifically took hers.’

Olivia claimed earlier this month that she “shut down” her social media accounts while filming the final season, while Domenica got access to hers.

“I had an issue with Dom getting special treatment from the production, including being allowed to keep her social media accounts public and active while filming,” she said.

Olivia went on to say that she and the other cast members should “close our accounts or give our passwords to the production.”

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Olivia and Domenica for comment.