MAFS: Domenica Calarco trolled by co-star over cringeworthy holiday photos

Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding have been trolled by an outspoken former Married At First Sight star about their crappy European vacation photos.

The BFFs are flooding their Instagram accounts with sun-kissed photos from their Italian vacation as Eastern Australia is ravaged by a cold winter.

But not everyone is impressed by the couple’s glamorous holiday, with former groom Nasser Sultan making fun of their smug and highly curated photos.

Nasser, a notorious franchise troll who appeared in the 2018 season of MAFS, photoshopped himself in several pictures of Domenica to draw attention to how ridiculous they were.

“When these two legends of MAFS toured Italy, there was a lot of vino drinking, but no wine glasses were broken! (We promise! Check out the images!),” he wrote in the post.

An unimpressed Domenica was quick to respond to the post with an eye-roll emoji.

Nasser told the Daily Mail Australia that Dom shouldn’t take the edited photos personally and that he was just having a little fun because he can’t travel abroad.

My passport expired and I had FOMO [fear of missing out],’ he said.

This isn’t the first time Nasser and Domenica have clashed in public.

In June, Domenica ripped open the self-proclaimed ‘Australia’s Favorite Celebrity’ after making snide remarks about her and Ella.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the former makeup artist said she didn’t understand why people are trolling each other on social media for no reason.

“I don’t understand this trolling thing,” she said, growing frustrated.

“Ella said something about her yesterday, and I’m not even going to name names because I don’t want to give him any attention,” she said, before admitting that Nasser was behind the attack.

“Nasser called Ella a media woman and a handbag,” she explained, adding that his comments were rude and inappropriate.

“I’m a fierce friend and if you say anything about my boyfriend… Don’t say anything about my family and friends, when it comes down to it I get very protective and you want the other side of Dom.”

“Honey, I’m from south-west Sydney, don’t come for me,” she raged, before agreeing with host Kyle Sandilands to “break a glass” and “don’t scurry around.”

It’s not the first time the pair have clashed. In June, Domenica ripped the self-proclaimed “Australia’s celebrity” after making rude comments about her and Ella