MAFS: Domenica Calarco splits from agent: ‘Expectations exceeded reality’

Domenica Calarco has parted ways with well-known celebrity agent Sharon Finnigan, who deals with major TV stars including Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr.

The bride of Married At First Sight, 29, confirmed the split by updating her Instagram bio this week to remove all references to SF Management.

Calarco is now on the hunt for an international agent and has arranged several meetings while in London, a source told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Domenica is determined to get her own reality show, and only cares about increasing her OnlyFans numbers while Sharon had other plans for her,” the insider added.

According to the source, Calarco thought Finnigan “could help her get a TV appearance for her, as she works with top-notch clients like Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr.”

It follows that Calarco’s relationship with Finnigan was “anything but harmonious.”

The pair went their separate ways as the OnlyFans creator’s expectations “exceeded reality.”

Daily Mail Australia understands that despite being contractually bound until September, both parties have agreed to terminate their professional relationship.

Calarco brought in Finnigan to manage her fledgling career in April, following her breakout in Nine’s Married At First Sight.

They held a series of meetings in which Calarco reportedly expressed her desire to launch her own podcast and makeup range.

Since then, she has started a podcast with her co-host Ella Ding and also collaborated with online retailer Showpo for a clothing line.

‘She [SF Management] think she’s going to be a big star, bigger than Martha Kalifatidis and Abbie Chatfield,” a source said at the time.

“Domenica has a lot of ideas about what she plans to do. She talks to radio managers in hopes of convincing them to give her a job.’