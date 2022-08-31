MAFS’ Domenica Calarco reveals she has a secret Italian lover

She has been enjoying a sun-drenched European outing in recent weeks.

And sight-married bride Domenica Calarco, 29, has revealed that she’s picked up quite a few souvenirs while traveling in Italy – a secret lover.

The makeup artist announced her surprising romance on this week’s episode of her Sit with us podcast, which she hosts with her best friend and fellow MAFS bride Ella Ding.

Domenica explained that she and Ella met the man earlier this month at a beach club on the island of Capri.

Their romance has since blossomed online and Domenica now plans to fly from Paris to Italy so she can be with him.

Domenica described the gentleman as ‘beautiful’ and cooed: ‘He doesn’t really speak English and I don’t really speak that great Italian. So the language barrier is actually hilarious. But there’s something that just works.’

After they hit it off at the beach club, the couple connected on Instagram and continued to chat online – often involving translator apps to understand what each other had written.

‘Love is love! If it’s love, language doesn’t matter,” mused Ella, who recorded the podcast from London.

Domenica replied, “That’s the thing… when we communicated videos and all that stuff in the beginning, we communicated just by watching. It’s the weirdest thing.’

The couple ended up on a first date at a cafe in Naples after the man begged to see Domenica again before leaving for Florence.

Domenica’s mother, who had joined her daughter for the Italian outing, played the third wheel during the date.

‘We were sitting in this little cafe in the train station and my mom was literally sitting with us, and it was the weirdest [thing],’ she laughed.

The date was so successful that Domenica’s crush later sent her a message revealing that he wanted to kiss her at the end of their date, but was embarrassed to do so in front of her mother.

He then decided to travel to Florence, where Domenica was now staying, so that he could treat her to another romantic date – this time without her mother.

“It’s so new and weird to me, because I’ve never seen a man do, or think he’d want to do something so nice,” Domenica gushed, describing their date in Florence as “the best day ever.”

“He’s very thoughtful and romantic,” she cooed, adding, “He’s done more in two dates than many men I’ve dated recently. Like, wow!’

Domenica’s last known relationship was with TV man Jack Millar, whom she married this year in Married At First Sight.

The pair seemed to be going strong in the show.

However, Jack confirmed that he and Domenica called it quits when they arrived separately at the Married At First Sight reunion in April.

Jack is now dating Love Island star Courtney Stubbs.