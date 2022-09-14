MAFS: Domenica Calarco lashes out after her boyfriend’s identity was leaked

<!–

The identity of Domenica Calarco’s mysterious Italian boyfriend has been leaked online – and she is furious.

The Married At First Sight star went to great lengths to keep her relationship with ‘Mr Napoli’ a secret after they started working together while on holiday in Italy.

But social media sleuths tracked him down and leaked his name and private Instagram photos to the reality TV podcast So dramatic this week.

In addition to revealing his full name, Andre Zitt, photos of Domenica and her boyfriend cuddling were also published online.

The former makeup artist, 29, posted a furious statement on Instagram on Tuesday criticizing a “certain media outlet” for sharing the information.

She explained how she had talked about her holiday love in her podcast Sit with uswhich she co-hosts with fellow MAFS star Ella Ding, but that Andre had made it clear he wished to remain anonymous.

“It was his wish to stay private and out of the limelight,” she began.

“It has come to my attention that a certain media outlet has somehow been looking for information and found his identity and leaked photos that he posted to his private Instagram account.”

She said Andre had been mentioned by name, even though she had specifically said he didn’t want to, adding, “How am I supposed to have a normal relationship if this keeps happening?”

During an Instagram Q&A a few hours later, fans asked Domenica why she thought she could keep Andre’s identity a secret given her high profile and after sharing details about their relationship on her podcast.

She said her podcast is a personal account of her life and she has the right to discuss the men she’s dating, but that doesn’t give others permission to dig up further details.

Domenica added that Andre “had no idea who I was” when they met in Italy, and “he was literally pushed into this for the past two weeks.”

“The podcast is part of my life, who I’m dating is part of my life and people are interested… [but] I tell people he doesn’t want to be there, he wants to keep it private,” she said.

“And when people decide they want to go and find out who he is and leak all those stories and pictures, you’re just going against what I’m asking.”

Domenica had announced her new romance on her podcast earlier this month and said they met a few weeks ago while on vacation in Europe.

She explained that she and co-host Ella had met Andre in early August at a beach club on the island of Capri.