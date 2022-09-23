MAFS: Domenica Calarco is rushed to hospital ‘in agony’ after ACA interview

Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco suffered a health scare on Friday when she was rushed to hospital after filming an interview for A Current Affair.

The 29-year-old started her day with a smile when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram in the ACA newsroom in northern Sydney.

But things went downhill within a few hours, as she had to call an ambulance to help her after she was hit with an extreme case of gastro.

Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco had a health scare on Friday when she was rushed to hospital after filming an interview for A Current Affair

She documented her hospitalization on Instagram Stories.

‘Filmed something really cool [at Channel Nine]. But then… the first time I had to call an ambulance for myself,” she captioned photos of herself in a hospital bed.

“It was scary and I was terrified. Turns out gastro can really screw you up. I’ve never had such pain. I was so dehydrated it was scared tf [the f**k] from me.’

Domenica later shared a photo of herself at home in her own bed, along with the caption, “Rest, hydrate, repeat.”

The 29-year-old started her day with a smile when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram in the ACA newsroom in northern Sydney. But within a few hours it went downhill, as she had to call an ambulance to help her after an extreme case of gastroenteritis

It’s because several of Domenica’s former Married At First Sight co-stars are refusing to appear in her proposed spin-off web series, leading to rumors that it could be canceled as a result.

Multiple cast members have declined to be interviewed by her for the show, which is scheduled to appear on 9Now and Nine.com.au next month and will run until MAFS’ season 10 premiere in early 2023.

The format for the series would have seen her FaceTime her fellow MAFS alumni to check in with them and see how they’re going after the show.

She documented her hospitalization on Instagram Stories

“It was scary and I was terrified. Turns out gastro can really screw you up. I’ve never had such pain. I was so dehydrated it was scared tf [the f**k] from me,” she wrote

But many former MAFS participants have flatly refused to participate, citing Domenica’s alleged mistreatment of them both during filming and on social media.

Some also feel that she received an unfairly glowing edit at the expense of her season nine castmates and don’t want to reward her with more opportunities at the Nine Network.

The network emailed cast members inviting them to appear in the online series, but a former star said “nobody” wanted to be involved.

Domenica later shared a photo of herself at home in her own bed, along with the caption: ‘Rest, hydrate, repeat’

“I’m good friends with eight of the cast, and no one I’m friends with does the ‘chat,'” the source said.

“Frankly, like if we were actually keeping her up to date on our lives, it’s so ridiculous. Plus, the show was heavily edited, so I don’t think anyone would be stupid enough to believe it’s going to be the “light-hearted” chat mentioned in the email.”

Domenica’s on-screen rival, Olivia Frazer, also spoke out against the proposed interview series during an Instagram Live, saying it was “kind of bulls**t.”