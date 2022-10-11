MAFS: Domenica Calarco humble-brags about her Valium prescription

Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco has unveiled her “travel essentials,” including a blister pack of Valium.

The 29-year-old influencer shared a photo on Instagram of her clear makeup bag before boarding a flight.

The bag contained various makeup and four 5 mg Diazepam pills still in their packaging.

Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco (pictured) has unveiled her ‘travel essentials’ – including a blister pack of Valium

Diazepam, more commonly known as Valium, is a benzodiazepine that reduces anxiety. It is also used to treat withdrawal symptoms, insomnia, and other conditions.

It works by slowing down the brain and slowing the transfer of information from the brain to the nerves, creating a more relaxed feeling, reports Health directly.

Many Australians who would benefit from a Valium prescription struggle to get the drug as doctors are often reluctant to prescribe it.

This is because benzodiazepines can be abused and lead to addiction.

The 29-year-old shared this photo on Instagram of her makeup bag before boarding a flight. The bag contained various make-up and four 5 mg diazepam pills still in the package

Domenica appeared on the final season of Married At First Sight and her popularity has skyrocketed since the show ended.

The former makeup artist now has almost 600,000 followers on Instagram.

She recently talked about her battle with anxiety and depression in her podcast Sit With Us, which she co-hosts with Ella Ding.

Domenica recently talked about her battle with anxiety and depression in her podcast Sit With Us, which she co-hosts with Ella Ding.

“I’ve dealt with anxiety and since I was 16,” she said. “I have every trick in the book.

“Look, it’s strange, but whatever. Everyone has their own little thing [to manage symptoms].’

She then explained that she takes Vicks VapoRub everywhere she goes.

Dom teamed up with Jack Millar (right) on the final season of Married At First Sight

“For me, when I smell Vicks, it immediately calms me down,” she said. “So Vicks is like my security blanket.”

“It’s always in my bag.

“If I’m feeling a little anxious before I get out of the car or if I have a meeting or something, I just sniff my Vicks. I put some on the inside of my wrists or a little bit on my chest and it just calms my nerves.’