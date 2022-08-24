MAFS: Domenica Calarco claims Olivia Frazer was dumped by ex Jackson Lonie

<!–

Domenica Calarco of Married At First Sight has made explosive claims about the shock of her former co-star Olivia Frazer and her boyfriend Jackson Lonie.

Domenica spoke out in an interview with women’s Day following Olivia’s recent Instagram Live in which she answered questions from fans about her breakup.

Fans repeatedly pressed for details about Jackson during the live stream, with a follower asking if she wanted to continue following him on OnlyFans.

“I’ll probably be happy to support him,” said Olivia, 29. “He’s hot. He’s delicious.’

But the main question that kept popping up was about who dumped who, with many fans assuming it was Jackson who broke it off with Olivia.

“Why does everyone assume I was dumped?” she said. ‘That is mean. What if I got dumped? Do you think that will help?’

She added: ‘Don’t assume anything. You are not right, but you are not wrong, I am not confirming anything; mind your own business.’

Domenica has since responded to Olivia’s comments, telling Woman’s Day that she believes Jackson did the dumping.

“He broke up with you. Get over it. Go on,’ she said.

“I mean, it’s pretty classic Olivia. “Oh, why does everyone think Jackson broke up with me? But I’m not going to confirm or deny it.”

“Obviously if she talked about engagement and marriage and the next moment it’s over with… I mean, two and two added together.”

Domenica also said Olivia should “find out her s**t and stop talking nonsense,” while also dismissing her claims about the MAFS producers picking out “favorites” behind the scenes.

Despite their feud, Dom said she’d love to sit with Olivia to “clear the air,” adding that she still has some questions unanswered.

“I don’t mind,” she said, adding that she’d like that “chapter” of her life to be “closed.”

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Olivia Frazer for comment.

Dom’s claims come after Oliva revealed she has no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with her on-screen husband before their split.

Olivia confirmed the surprising detail on Instagram, before insisting she had no problem seeing future partners see the adult content she created with Jackson.

“Every future friend of mine who says, ‘Omg you were with a man before me,'” [is] not the man for me. It doesn’t bother me,’ she said.

She also admitted that she “lives a little bit off OnlyFans” as her only source of income at the moment.

The MAFS stars announced they’d gone their separate ways in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 8, saying no one was to blame.