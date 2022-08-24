MAFS: Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding reveal mental health struggles

<!–

Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding of Married At First Sight have revealed that they have both struggled with their mental health since appearing on the show.

Traveling Europe over the summer, the BFFs talked about their stress and anxiety issues in their podcast Sit with us on Wednesday.

“The thing about going back to Australia is I feel guilty when I’m not working, and I feel like it’s very different here [in Europe]’ said Domenica.

“I feel like when I’m stressed at home, the stress is much worse. I feel like the expectation, the comparison, is so much more intense,” she added.

‘I’ve struggled a lot with my mental health in Australia over the past few months and now I’m here’ [in Europe] it really opened my eyes.’

Domenica added that she feels much more relaxed in Europe, and that the summer abroad had been good for her mental health.

Domenica also said she needs to stop “comparing herself to others” and that she should “get better at coping with her own stress.”

‘I think that’s all that travel taught me: take care of yourself more [and] stop comparing. I need to focus more on myself and I don’t think I have for very long,” she said.

Her co-host Ella added that indulging in Italian food abroad had put her mental health to the test as she suffers from binge eating disorder.

“If I’m not hard on myself, I lose myself and that’s not good for my mental health. That’s why I have to train and exercise, because that keeps me strong in spirit,” she said.

It comes after Domenica recently revealed the bizarre treatment she uses to manage her stress and anxiety.

In her podcast, she talked about her struggles with mental health over the years, starting in her teens.

“I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression since I was 16 years old,” she said. “I have every trick in the book.”

The makeup artist explained that she takes Vicks VapoRub everywhere she goes.

“For me, when I smell Vicks, it immediately calms me down,” she explained. “So Vicks is like my security blanket.

“Look, it’s strange, but whatever. Everyone has their own little thing.

“It’s always in my bag. If I’m feeling a little anxious before I get out of the car or if I have a meeting or something, I just sniff my Vicks. I put some on the inside of my wrists or a little bit on my chest and it just calms my nerves.’