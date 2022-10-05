MAFS: Dion Giannarelli set to bring Ritz-Carlton brand to the Gold Coast

<!–

Married At First Sight star Dion Giannarelli has announced plans to build a massive $480 million luxury hotel on the Gold Coast.

The 34-year-old Queensland real estate tycoon, who was famously dumped by his MAFS bride Carolina Santos, has signed a deal with the Ritz-Carlton to develop a 150-room resort in Mariner’s Cove at the Spit, reports the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Plans for the spectacular development include a 67-berth superyacht marina, a 512 m² ballroom and a rooftop outdoor pool.

Other highlights of the proposed resort include a spa and fitness center, a 275 m² suite and an all-new shopping area.

Plans for the ambitious resort were submitted to the Gold Coast Council in August and Giannarelli said he expects them to be approved in early 2023.

If the municipality gives the green light, the resort should be ready in 2025.

Giannarelli teamed up with high-flying real estate developer Ross Pelligra of Melbourne’s Pelligra Group to close the deal for the project.

Giannarelli closed the deal in the United States after meeting stakeholders Marriott International, which manages the Ritz-Carlton.

“The Gold Coast has always been Australia’s prestigious playground,” he said.

“Once completed, The Ritz-Carlton Gold Coast expects it to take the city’s tourist attraction to a whole new level of energy and quality.”

The luxury brand Ritz-Carlton already has hotels in Perth and Melbourne.

Giannarelli revealed in May that he had found love, months after his ex-“wife” Carolina betrayed him on Married At First Sight.

The project developer told the Gold Coast Bulletin he was in a new relationship with a woman he had met ‘here on the Gold Coast and I’m very happy’.

His mysterious girlfriend has not yet been identified.