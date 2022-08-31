MAFS: Cody Bromley and Selina Chhaur don’t speak after brutal split

<!–

Married At First Sight’s Cody Bromley has revealed that his ex ‘wife’ Selina Chhaur has made the difficult decision to cut all ties with him following their breakup.

The 31-year-old fitness trainer spoke about their split, which occurred while filming the MAFS reunion in February, during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday.

He said Selina ending all contact with him was just her way of getting out of the relationship, and that it was completely her decision.

“The sweetest way to deal with a breakup is to cut all ties and that’s her way of moving forward,” he said.

“It’s a damn shame after the experience we’ve been through. It would have been great to have touched the base and laughed at the memories, but… [it was] not my decision,” he added.

Cody also revealed that he was open to meeting someone new after being single for a while.

He said, “If you had asked me this a month ago, it would have been a resounding no. But now that the circus of the show is finally calming down and we have a taste of normalcy, I’m considering it.’

Cody surprised everyone at this year’s MAFS finale, which aired in April, when he announced that he and Selina had broken up.

He decided to end their relationship because things kept going “back to that toxic environment” where they would “rethink old problems.”

“I guess why I called… that wasn’t my intention. The feelings were that the whole time it was just a very pragmatic decision,” he said.

“It was one of those things. So last vows and leading up to the reunion, Selina kept asking me, “Why are you still here?” And she’d say, “Just let me go.” And that became very repetitive.’

Earlier this year, Cody revealed that he still “loves Selina very much” and hopes they can become good friends after sharing such a unique experience.