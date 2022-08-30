WhatsNew2Day
MAFS: Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes block each other on Instagram after their split

Married At First Sight’s Carolina Santos And Daniel Holmes BLOCK Each Other On Instagram After Their Breakup – While Catching Up With Ex-Boyfriend

Published: 06:13, 30 August 2022 | Updated: 06:15, 30 August 2022

The split of Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes seems to have turned ugly with the former lovebirds blocking each other on Instagram.

The MAFS couple broke up with Daniel, 30, earlier this month, telling his social media followers that they’d gone “their separate ways” but wished each other “all the best.”

But things changed for the exes when a former flame recently re-entered Carolina’s life, a source told Yahoo lifestyle.

The source said: “The split was far from as friendly as Daniel made it out to be on Instagram. Especially now that he’s learned that Carolina started catching up with an ex-boyfriend pretty quickly after they broke up.”

It now appears that the former couple is no longer on speaking terms as they have deleted all traces of each other from their social media accounts.

Carolina, 33, has shown Daniel what he’s missing by posting sizzling photos to Instagram of her breakup holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

Meanwhile, personal trainer Daniel has been pushing his career in a different direction since their split by creating an OnlyFans account.

Carolina and Daniel were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight’s history earlier this year.

They started connecting while the glamorous business owner was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The MAFS couple broke up with Daniel, 30, earlier this month, telling his social media followers that they’d gone their “separate ways” but wished each other “all the best.”

The couple had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”

It had been rumored for some time that Carolina and Daniel’s relationship was in trouble, but the duo put on a brave face and insisted that everything was fine.

However, Daniel confirmed in August that matters were over between them, saying in a statement: “I think it’s been clear for a while that we’ve gone our separate ways.”

