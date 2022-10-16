MAFS’ Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson celebrate their twin sons first birthday with elaborate cakes

Married At First Sight stars Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson celebrated the first birthday of their twins, Levi and Tate, on Sunday.

The couple gave their sons an intimate celebration with family and friends, complete with two elaborate cakes.

Bryce, 33, also shared a sweet tribute to his boys on Instagram to mark the milestone event.

“Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful little boys.. Levi & Tate,” he wrote.

“From being born 10 weeks premature, to 8 weeks in the NICU, to crawling and now being our little munchkins for 12 months… every good and bad day is unforgettable with these two adorable little boys.”

Bryce continued, “They are absolutely perfect for us and we are so grateful to be blessed to have them as part of our lives!”

Melissa also wrote: ‘Congratulations on our beautiful twins. You made our lives so much more beautiful.’

The couple welcomed twins Levi and Tate in October 2021.

They announced their baby news in July of that year and also revealed that they were engaged to be married.

Bryce and Melissa appeared in the 2020 season of Married at First Sight.

The pair received a lot of reaction from the public during their time on the show after viewers filed a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

Some viewers said their relationship was “toxic”, that Melissa was “subject to gaslighting”, and accused Channel Nine of a “failure of duty of care” towards her.

But an investigation found that the network did not violate the Commercial Television Code of Practice.