MAFS brides Tamara Djordjevic and Carolina Santos put on a busty display at celebrity boxing

Married At First Sight brides Tamara Djordjevic and Carolina Santos made a surprise appearance at Team Ellis’ celebrity boxing match on Saturday night.

Tamara, 30, and Carolina, 33, took center stage moments after their respective TV grooms took the ring at Melbourne Pavilion.

The busty couple were shocked as they entered the ring in a matching black-and-gold outfit.

Married At First Sight brides Tamara Djordjevic (left) and Carolina Santos (right) made a surprise appearance at Team Ellis’ boxing match on Saturday night

The newly single beauties turned heads as they showed off their busty features in matching black and gold crop tops and black underwear.

The controversial brides wasted no time once in the ring, circling the center of the stage while holding up round cards for the celebrity’s main event.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the couple kept their appearance a secret in order to surprise their former partners.

Tamara, 30, and Carolina, 33, took center stage just after their respective TV grooms took center stage at Melbourne Pavilion

The newly single beauties turned heads as they showed off their busty features in matching black and gold crop tops and black underwear

Even good friends Olivia Frazer and Jessica Seracino were not involved in their secret plans.

In fact, Daniel had no idea Carolina was coming for his fight after their messy breakup.

Tamara and Carolina watched nervously as rival grooms Brent and Daniel pitted against each other in the ring.

Daily Mail Australia understands the couple kept their appearance a secret to surprise their former partners

Tamara looked ecstatic to play the part of ring girl

Even close friends Olivia Frazer (right) and Jessica Seracino (far right) were not involved in their secret plans. Pictured with Sarah Roza (far left)

The fight could have gone either way, but Holmes, a former personal trainer, managed to beat hospitality manager Brent in the third round.

Elsewhere, Jackson Lonie, who was paired with Olivia Frazer, defeated Sam Carraro, who appeared on last year’s season of the Channel Nine show.

The anticipated event was attended by a bevy of MAFS stars, including Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson, Anthony Cincotta, Kate Laidlaw, Cody Bromley and Al Perkins.

Jack Millar and his girlfriend Courtney were also out cheering on Brent.

In fact, Daniel had no idea Carolina was even coming for his fight after their messy breakup

Tamara and Carolina watched nervously as rival grooms Brent and Daniel go head to head in the ring