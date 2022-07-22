MAFS bride-turned-porn star Hayley Vernon sizzles at Brisbane Sexpo

Hayley Vernon was recently crowned Australia’s Best New Pornstar at The Adult Industry Choice Awards.

So it’s no surprise that the former bride of Married At First Sight was one of the top attractions at Brisbane Sexpo on Friday.

The 34-year-old left little to the imagination as she roamed the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Center in nothing more than nude lingerie and high heels.

The brunette beauty styled her hair smooth and straight and wore bright red lipstick.

She showed off her curves for photographers at the event and turned to give onlookers a glimpse of her derriere in thong panties and suspender stockings.

The stunner was positioned in her own booth, where she drew raunchy photos of herself and promoted her popular OnlyFans account.

She later linked up with fellow Married At First Sight bride Mishel Karen, who has also traded reality TV for porn.

Hayley recently revealed in a documentary by The Wash that she had made more than $1.3 million from hardcore porn on OnlyFans in just two years.

“Can you imagine opening my legs got me this far?” she said.

Before becoming one of the country’s most successful adult entertainers, Hayley was addicted to crystal meth and had to steal food from Coles and Woolworths to survive.

“I was an ice cream addict for most of my adult life. I could never have imagined the way my life is today,” she said.

“Some days I have to pinch myself—most days, actually.”

Hayley won Best Newcomer at The Adult Industry Choice Awards in May.

The bomb doesn’t stop OnlyFans doing everything from threesomes to X-rated scenes with other women.

“People can tell I’m doing boy-girl content, girl-girl content, man-man-man content… there’s pretty much nothing I don’t do,” she boasted.