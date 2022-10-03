MAFS Bride Thrown From Popular Melbourne Bar For ‘Throwing An Ice Block’ At Another Patron

<!–

Married At First Sight bride Jessica Seracino was reportedly thrown from a Melbourne hot spot on Sunday night after a scuffle with another patron.

The 28-year-old, who appeared on reality show Nine earlier this year, claims she was asked to leave the popular Captain Baxter venue in St Kilda after throwing an ice block at another person.

Seracino told Daily Mail Australia that while she shouldn’t have thrown the ice block at the male patron, she was offended that the man called her a “sl*t.”

“The man thought I had an attitude in my voice when I spoke to him and then felt ashamed,” she explained.

“It was just a grown man who got angry for nothing. He cursed at me, but I can’t respond?’ she asked.

“I threw an ice block and he told security and claimed it made his eye swell, which is a lot of shit.”

Jessica also raged about the incident on Instagram Stories, writing: ‘So apparently I can be verbally abused and that’s fine, but I can’t respond to someone who is abusing me’

“Aka throws an ice cube after being called a sl*t because a guy thought I had an attitude in my voice when I spoke to him?” she added, tagging the location’s Instagram page.

After calling the venue on social media, Jessica claims the venue has apologized, but says it’s too late for them to apologize.

It comes after the controversial bride announced she’s joined the adult website, OnlyFans.

For $11 a month, fans can access the reality TV star’s exclusive content.

Jessica appeared on this year’s season of Married At First Sight as an intruder bride and landed a villainous role.

The Melbourne florist was criticized for her first appearance after she clashed with her ‘husband’ Daniel Holmes, 31, on their wedding day.

Tensions ran high after Jessica accused him of having a “tantrum” over a joke she made about wearing sweatpants to her “real wedding” in the future.

She raised eyebrows again at a dinner party when she admitted to calling Daniel a “little b***h” for being “too emotional.”