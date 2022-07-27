MAFS bride Selina Chhaur calls out ex for saying he wasn’t attracted to her because she’s Asian

At first glance, married bride Selina Chhaur has criticized her ‘ex-husband’ Cody Bromley in a new podcast for admitting he didn’t find her Asian features attractive.

Speaking on the Wigs off podcast, the 33-year-old said his comments about the show were both “heartbreaking” and “humiliating,” insisting they had an active sex life before breaking up.

“You’re not making that up, it came out of his mouth and his trunk didn’t coordinate with his head,” said an enraged Selina.

“For your partner to say such a thing to you is heartbreaking and humiliating.”

Selina explained that she had been bullied all her life – from her school days to even her early days of her career – and his comments “triggered” her.

“I thought I was over that… I thought I had healed that and my so-called ‘husband’ was going to bring it all back up, it was so triggering and heartbreaking,” she said.

She said they had an active sex life before they broke up.

“It’s sad that people see skin color or sexual gender or body shapes and judge that before they know the person for what’s on the inside.”

On the show, Cody, 30, famously dazzled Selina, 33, during an “honesty week” challenge in which the couple had to truthfully answer tough questions about their relationship.

The scene saw Cody reluctantly admit that he wasn’t “used to hang out with Asian women” and didn’t find her attractive at first — a confession Selina claims made her feel “humiliated.”

‘For someone [like Cody] who has done a lot and immersed himself in so much travel it amazes me how proud i am ethnic woman something [Cody’s] not ‘used’?” Selina recently told Pedestrian.

“It just amazes me that there are still people who still think that way,” she lamented, adding, “He made me feel like an alien.”

Selina, whose parents are Chinese and Cambodian, said Cody’s confession inspired her to stop adhering to Western beauty standards, including wearing blue contact lenses and bleaching her hair.

“I’m a proud ethnic woman and I feel so strong – I feel like I’ve reborn myself,” the hairdresser said.

As part of her ‘rebirth’, Selina returned to her natural brunette locks and uploaded a before and after video of her new look.

Her transformation comes months after Cody dumped Selina in the car on the way home from filming the MAFS reunion dinner in January.

The couple announced their breakup during their final debriefing with the experts the following day.