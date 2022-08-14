MAFS bride Connie Crayden SPLITS from her boyfriend following a ‘humiliating betrayal’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight bride Connie Crayden is heartbroken after ending her relationship with music producer Daniel Caswell.

The unlucky-in-love reality star, 29, shared the news via Instagram Sunday night, claiming she was left ‘humiliated’ after ‘treason’.

She began: “I understand I’ve been quiet again for the past month. I haven’t posted since I was sick and then my relationship ended.”

At first sight married bride Connie Crayden, 29, (right) is heartbroken after ending her relationship with music producer Daniel Caswell (left)

“As you can imagine, I am extremely heartbroken and experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. There’s been a lot to understand and understand,” Connie continued.

Connie, who began her relationship with Melbourne-based muso Daniel in March last year, said she is now “refining” her entire life after a breach of trust.

“Those who have been betrayed by a partner can understand how humiliating it is,” the store employee wrote.

The unlucky-in-love reality star, 29, shared the news via Instagram Sunday night, claiming she was left ‘humiliated’ after ‘treason’

“As you can imagine, I am extremely heartbroken and experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. There’s been a lot to understand and get my head around,” Connie . wrote

“I’ve come to see how much emotional stress I’ve been exposed to over the past year. I take another time out. My only focus now is therapy, learning to put myself first and take care of myself again,” she concluded

Debuting her romance with Daniel on his birthday last year, Connie shared a gallery of amorous photos alongside a romantic caption that read, “Happy Birthday To My Greatest Love.”

“I’ve come to see how much emotional stress I’ve been exposed to over the past year. I take another time out. My only focus now is therapy, learning to put myself first and self-care again,” she concluded.

Debuting her romance with Daniel on his birthday last year, Connie shared a gallery of amorous photos alongside a romantic caption that read, “Happy Birthday To My Greatest Love.”

She had previously been associated with aviation employee David Holder, former bachelor Matt Agnew and even Bryce Ruthven, who appeared on last year’s season of MAFS.

Connie’s latest heartbreak comes two years after she broke up with her TV “husband” Jonethen Musulin (right) during their final vows ceremony on Married At First Sight season seven

Connie’s latest heartbreak comes two years after she broke up with her TV “husband” Jonethen Musulin at their final vows ceremony on Married At First Sight season seven.

She gave an encouraging speech about self-love and thanked her “husband” for helping her become a strong, confident woman.

During a March 2020 appearance on Today Extra, Connie confessed that she “cended the friendship” a few months after filming.