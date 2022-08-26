MAFS bride and groom caught filming awkward honeymoon for upcoming season

<!–

The new season for Married At First Sight Australia is in full swing and several cast members for the 2023 show have already been revealed.

And it seems that production is already in the honeymoon phase.

A bride and groom were recently caught on camera while being directed by MAFS producers in the lobby of the Palazzo Versace Gold Coast hotel.

In the video, shared by the Instagram account @mafsgossip, the pair were seen aimlessly across the room

The shot then goes to a cameraman who films from the lobby.

“Spotted: A MAFS bride and groom were recently spotted filming scenes for their honeymoon on the Gold Coast,” the account captioned their post, before asking users to message them if they recognize any of the cast .

Several fans of the show flocked to the comments to poke fun at the raw moment, pointing out how “staged” the pair looked.

“Imagine trying to go on a honeymoon and being constantly told where and how to stand,” commented one user.

“Doesn’t look stuffed or fake at all,” added another.

One follower wrote: ‘Staged, orchestrated and directed. Kills any natural current.’

The sighting comes amid former MAFS bride Samantha Moitzi, who was linked with Al Perkins in the final season, saying producers decide on the characters and storylines before filming begins.

The fashion brand manager was asked during an Instagram Q&A on Friday whether it was “interesting” to see the “real personalities” of her co-stars come to light after they were portrayed inappropriately on the show.

New Bride Tahnee Cook Pictured Left Talking to Another Bride on Hen Night for MAFS’ 10th Season

“Yeah, I don’t think the edit was anyone’s fault. I think the producers had in mind what we were going to be from the start,” the 27-year-old replied.

“But I think if that wasn’t who you really were, it would eventually come true. You can’t be yourself.’

“I think the truth always comes out,” she added.

Daily Mail Australia has exclusively revealed that the new cast of brides and grooms filmed their bucks hen night at million dollar estates in Sydney last week

Last week, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed the hot new cast members of the 10th season of Married At First Sight.

The brides-to-be will have a slew of beauties, including seven gorgeous blondes and two brunettes, who were spotted snapping their hen night at Centennial Park’s $15 million dollar estate The Crossways, in Sydney.

Sydney baker Alyssa Barmonde will team up with Melinda Willis, the Brisbane-based flight attendant turned beautician, looking for love on the show.

While many of the women decided to keep it classy for the party that took place at Centennial Park’s $15 million estate The Crossways (pictured), others dared to flaunt in more revealing ensembles.

Tahnee Cook, 27, will also be looking for love. She already has a whopping 45,100 followers on her social media channels.

The new season of MAFS will see the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Married At First Sight is being produced by Endemol Shine Australia and filming for the new season has already started.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.