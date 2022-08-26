MAFS: Brent Vitiello ‘almost got married’ to new girlfriend Taylor Davey after THREE DAYS

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It’s only been a year since he walked down the aisle at Married at First Sight Australia.

But Brent Vitiello has revealed that he almost tied the knot again, this time with his gorgeous new girlfriend Taylor Davey on a recent trip to Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old reality star told Yahoo! lifestyle he was chatting with her on Instagram for a few weeks when he was in Los Angeles and realized she was in Vegas.

Brent Vitiello has revealed that he nearly tied the knot with his gorgeous new girlfriend Taylor Davey during a recent trip to Las Vegas. Both pictured

They had only been together for three days and when they “almost got married” and even went to the chapel – only to fall asleep in the taxi afterwards.

Brent explained that Australian model Taylor first caught his eye on a night out at the chic restaurant bar Eros in Sydney, but he wasn’t sure if she was single.

A week later, he was flying to Queensland with fellow MAFS starter Al Perkins for a club gig when he heard fans yelling, ‘It’s the guys from MAFS!’

Taylor Davey is a model who regularly posts spicy photos on Instagram. Brent told Yahoo! Lifestyle he chatted with her on Instagram for a few weeks when he was in Los Angeles and realized she was in Vegas

He looked to the side to see Taylor and her sister – and he soon realized she was the mysterious girl he’d seen in Sydney the week before.

But Taylor, who claims she’s “never seen MAFS,” ran because Brent “stared forward like a creep.”

‘My sister then got into trouble from security because she was standing’ [in the wrong area] wait for me,” she explained.

Brent walked over to security and said to security, ‘It’s okay guys, she’s just waiting for Taylor.’

‘My sister was like,’ ‘He knows you, Taylor! How does he know you?’. I had never seen him in my life and thought, “Who is he?”. I had no idea.’

Brent then followed Taylor on Instagram and realized a few weeks later that they were both in the States.

“I looked at the guys and said I’d shoot my shot, it’s the perfect timing,” he said.

“She told me Vegas was great and said we should go there and catch up. I then looked at the boys and said, “This is going to be a real love story, I can feel it. Look.” So we all went to Vegas… and it was a love story.”

Brent explained that Taylor first caught his eye on a night out at Sydney’s chic restaurant bar Eros – but he wasn’t sure if she was single

Taylor described Brent’s move as “amazing” and said it was “the best part of her journey.”

“We almost got married in Vegas!” she admitted. ‘After three days together, we said to the driver, ‘Take us to a chapel!’

“But I fell asleep before we got there!” Brent added with a laugh. “We really would have been married if I hadn’t fallen asleep.”

Since the outing in the United States in May, the couple has become inseparable from spending almost every day together.

Brent joked that he ruined Taylor’s “hot girl summer” in a week.

“Me and Al even cut short our trip to Vegas to fly to San Francisco so I could spend more time with Taylor after she continued traveling with her friends.”

Brent dumped his MAFS “wife” Tamara Djordjevic during their final vows in March, using his final scene with the blonde to give her some much-needed life advice.