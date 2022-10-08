MAFS Australia’s Jessika Power gives a glimpse at her midriff in lemon corset and mini skirt co-ord

Jessika Power put on a glamorous show when she stepped out on Saturday afternoon for a birthday meal at Menagerie Restaurant & Bar in Manchester.

The former Married At First Sight Australia star, who turned 30 last week, looked sensational in a lemon-hued combination.

Television personality Jessika’s miniskirt showed off her long legs, while the reality star had a healthy glow.

Her cropped halter-neck corset top showed off her midriff partially, and the piece also featured a low-cut neckline.

Jessika’s bare arms and shoulders were exposed to the afternoon air with her tattoo visible on her collarbone.

The movie star wore a pair of silver heels with straps to enhance her figure and she carried a matching handbag.

She wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features and brought her blond hair into loose curls.

Jessika posed arm in arm with Married At First Sight UK star Nikita Jasmine, 27, who starred in the 2021 series of the British show.

Nikita glimpsed her midriff in a white combo with her top tied at the front to show enough skin.

Fame game: Thomas Hartley, 31, who took part in this year’s season of MAFS UK

She wore flared pants and opted for green heels and a matching bag.

They were joined by Thomas Hartley, 31, who took part in this year’s season of MAFS UK.

The mental health assistant was wearing a white shirt with black drawings of two naked men on the front in the style of the late Finnish artist Tom of Finland.

Reality: It comes after Jessika denied editing her recent bikini photos, after uploading a sponsored post of herself posing in a skimpy blue two-piece

Thomas wore a black leather kilt and wore a pair of edgy black leather Dr Martin boots.

His body art was featured as he opted for heavy black makeup around his eyes.

Jessika’s outing comes after she spoke out last month to insist that she not change the bikini photos she shares on social media.

While she’s reportedly spent more than £34,000 on cosmetic procedures, including fat transfers and Botox, Jessika said her swimwear photos are natural.

She denied last month editing her bikini photos after uploading a sponsored post on Instagram of her posing in a skimpy blue two-piece.

The OnlyFans star showed off her ample assets as she showed off her best angles, but insisted that her jaw-dropping curves were completely real.

“I swear I didn’t edit the photo (I don’t know how to do that without distorting it). Doesn’t my waist look super weird?’ she wrote.

Some of Jess’ followers were quick to point out the logical reason why her belly looked ‘weird’ in the photo.

“The body shape is because the wall behind you is the same color as your skin,” one fan helpfully explained.