MAFS Australia: Why Martha Kalifatidis has been missing from Instagram

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has spent the past week in bed battling a viral infection.

Her fiancé Michael Brunelli revealed she was feeling unwell on Saturday after fans noted she had been unusually quiet on Instagram.

Michael, 31, posted a photo on his Stories in which he holds the influencer’s hand as she lies in bed next to a half-eaten sandwich.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has contacted us and messaged us with questions about Martha,” he wrote.

“She is offline and unwell with a viral infection. It’s taken a toll on her energy levels, but she’s fine and on the mend.”

It comes after Michael lost nearly $20,000 worth of Martha’s designer clothes on his way to Europe a few weeks ago.

on his podcast the handbagsthe personal trainer explained that he stayed the night in a hotel before leaving for the UK for their extended holiday in Europe, but forgot her clothes when he left because he was ‘coming in from an hour’s sleep’.

He admitted it was a costly mistake, as getting the clothes from Sydney all the way to Europe was not easy.

Michael enlisted the help of Martha’s mother Mary, who found the clothes and shipped them to Italy, but the couple were no longer staying there by the time the package arrived.

He wrote on Instagram of their 13-hour journey from Turkey to Florence to finally find Martha’s holiday wardrobe.

The MAFS groom told listeners that the gaffe was even worse than the infamous sandwich saga in which he and Martha, 34, had a big argument in Florence.

The couple had an argument when Martha went to the bathroom while they were waiting in line at a sandwich shop, and Michael just went to order himself a sandwich.

He told his podcast co-host Josh Moss that Martha was furious with him when she came back and realized she had to queue again.

The personal trainer explained that he stayed the night in a hotel before leaving for the UK for their extended holiday in Europe, but forgot her clothes when he left because he ‘came from an hour’s sleep’

The couple fell in love on the sixth season of Married At First Sight.

They delighted fans in December when they announced their engagement.

Michael enlisted the help of Armans Fine Jewelery to create a $100,000 emerald-cut diamond ring, which Martha absolutely adored.