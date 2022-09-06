MAFS Australia star is ‘busted buying 40,000 FAKE Instagram followers’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Controversial Married At First Sight star Nasser Sultan has been caught red-handed buying about 40,000 fake Instagram followers.

The 55-year-old has 88,500 followers on the social media platform, but it was discovered on Tuesday that nearly half of them are bots.

The number of followers of the former personal trainer grew by more than 40,000 people between August 2021 and August 2022 Yahoo lifestyle.

Controversial Married At First Sight star Nasser Sultan (pictured) caught red-handed buying about 40,000 fake Instagram followers

This is despite the fact that his Instagram posts have an engagement rate of less than one percent, with an average of 62 users “liking” his content.

Instagram users can buy thousands of bot profiles to follow for as little as $40, in an effort to make themselves seem more popular.

Nasser denied buying followers and insisted he wouldn’t even know how.

The 55-year-old has 88,500 followers on the social media platform (bio photo), but it was discovered on Tuesday that nearly half of them are bots

He told Yahoo, “If anyone can buy me or show me how to get them, I’ll be happy to hire them.” Maybe I should make a video asking people to show me how?’

The outspoken reality TV star made headlines last September when his girlfriend of two years, Engy El Salawy, dumped him.

She told Daily Mail Australia that Nasser’s desperate pursuit of fame was the reason for their split.

“He would do anything to become famous,” said Engy, who is from Sydney’s western suburbs.

Nasser made headlines last September when his girlfriend of two years, Engy El Salawy (pictured), dumped him, claiming his relentless pursuit of fame ended their relationship.

Engy explained that despite being in a relationship with Nasser since mid-2019, he asked her to keep their romance a secret so he could take advantage of his fleeting fame.

“I’ve been trying for two years and he just doesn’t want to take it seriously. He’s looking for a reality show and followers,” she said.

However, Nasser claimed he was the one who ended their romance, adding that Engy “didn’t understand” his obsession with fame.

“I have a mission and I want to continue as a celebrity,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

Nasser was paired with Gabriel Bartlett (right) on Nine’s Married At First Sight in 2018. The pair did not make it to the end of the experiment because they struggled with intimacy and Nasser’s unwillingness to compromise.