MAFS Australia: Poppy Jennings debuts her new boyfriend

Former Married At First Sight bride Poppy Jennings has confirmed her new relationship with a mystery man.

The mum of two, 40, went ‘Instagram-official’ with her beauty on Sunday by posting two photos of the couple hugging while smiling from ear to ear.

A newly slimmed-down Poppy meets her lover’s gaze in one of the snaps, while in the other she grins cheekily as she hugs her husband.

The pair wore complementary outfits, with Poppy wearing a stylish black top and pants, while her boyfriend wore a black sweater and jeans.

The professional photographer captioned the photos ‘#twinflame’.

Poppy’s followers went wild about the announcement post, with one writing, “This makes me so happy and gives me hope.”

Another said, “It’s the best feeling in the world when you meet your twin flame.”

It comes after Poppy debuted her impressive weight loss in November, nearly two years after failing to find love on MAFS.

Last year she also claimed that she lost a job on the radio with plum breakfast because Channel Nine would put pressure on the station to withdraw its offer.

She told The Daily Telegraph that she was offered a six-figure position “to be part of a presenting trio on Illawarra’s No. 1 radio station,” but the deal was turned down when Nine came in.

She said the radio job was a “little consolation” after her bad experience with MAFS, which she claims was “damaged” and sought the help of a hypnotherapist.

Poppy, who was portrayed as petulant and ungrateful during her season, also said she had faced online abuse from all over the world because MAFS is syndicated in multiple territories, including America, the UK and the Netherlands.

She claimed she had been unfairly edited and the real reason for her on-screen accident was not revealed because it was “too controversial”.