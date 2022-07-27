MAFS Australia: Olivia Frazer slips into a PVC dress to promote OnlyFans

Olivia Frazer of Married At First Sight is one of Australia’s top earners on OnlyFans.

And the former teaching assistant, 28, offered potential subscribers a tantalizing glimpse of what’s behind her paywall on Wednesday.

She toned her curves in a skimpy PVC dress with a zip up front for a sassy boudoir selfie, and added a link to her adult website.

The tight number seemed every inch the temptress, hugging Olivia’s figure in all the right places as she stood in front of her bed.

It comes after the playful blonde revealed she “needs sex every day” during an Instagram Q&A earlier this month.

Olivia, who is still dating her MAFS “husband” Jackson Lonie, was asked by a fan, “How much sex do you need?”

She replied in a video filmed in her bedroom, “I’m an everyday type of girl.”

Her intimate confession was followed by carefully moving her eyes and saying, “It’s just the truth!”

Olivia is in a committed relationship with Jackson, 30, but they are far away at the moment while she is on holiday in the UK.

She created a profile on the adult website OnlyFans a few months ago and quickly skyrocketed to the top 0.02 percent of all creators.

Olivia revealed in June that she was considering filming a threesome with Jackson and another person.

However, she eventually decided against it, as she and Jackson, who is also on OnlyFans, prefer to keep it monogamous.

Olivia turned to OnlyFans after her teaching assistant job became untenable due to her negative image on MAFS.

The former educator recently boasted of her earnings, saying she earns even more than fellow MAFS bride Jessika Power.

“I won’t give a grade, but I’ll just say that I’ve already earned more than Jess Power’s best month [on OnlyFans],’ she said to the So dramatic! podcasting.