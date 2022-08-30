MAFS Australia: Olivia Frazer joins dating app Hinge after Jackson Lonie split

<!–

Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer is looking for love again after her divorce from ex-boyfriend Jackson Lonie.

The 29-year-old signed up for dating app Hinge last week and has already been on several dates, Daily Mail Australia can reveal.

According to her profile, Olivia is looking for a short-term relationship, but she is also open to something more serious.

She describes her ideal partner as ‘someone who watches Real Housewives with me without complaining’ and also enjoys Game of Thrones.

Olivia admitted that she was so nervous about creating a profile that she had to throw up.

“I think my profile is pretty healthy,” she laughed.

Her ex Jackson would also be on stage.

Olivia and Jackson announced they’d gone their separate ways in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 8, saying no one was to blame.

She later revealed that she had no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with her onscreen husband before they broke up.

Olivia currently earns a living from OnlyFans, after her negative image on Married At First Sight made her teaching career untenable.

She claimed she lost her job “as a direct result” of the show; however, it is understood that she resigned and was not fired.

Season 10 of Married At First Sight will be filmed in Sydney and will air on Channel Nine early next year.

