MAFS Australia: Liam Cooper gets fat injected into his face

MAFS star Liam Cooper gets candid about his latest cosmetic procedure.

The season eight groom revealed this week that he had injected fat into his face as a longer-lasting alternative to dermal filler.

The 31-year-old documented the process on Instagram, where he also shared some confrontational before and after photos.

Several photos showed Liam having a puffy and puffy face after the procedure, although he assured fans that he was not uncomfortable.

“Some of you are asking why I’ve been quiet on Instagram lately. Well, this is one of the reasons why,” he wrote.

‘For some of you who don’t know, or don’t know, my body is unfortunately chewing through filler, making it quite an expensive visit [to the clinic] every few months, because that’s how long it takes.’

“It was just a waste of money for me to keep getting this, but I found an alternative that I didn’t know existed,” he added.

Liam said that after talking to his cosmetician, he decided to “harvest fat” from his femur and inject it into his face.

“I had fat injected into my jawline, chin and cheeks,” he said.

“The procedure produces incredible, natural-looking results. Fat transfers are more versatile than other fillers because they can be safely injected anywhere on the face.’

He also explained why his face was red: He was given a procedure called Fraxis, which “improves skin texture and collagen production.”

In a photo taken right after the procedure, Liam looked swollen, but other photos taken later showed he was completely healed and had a chiseled jawline.

“I was in no pain at all (even though it may seem like it). I had no pain,” he continued.

“I was swollen and red for a few days, but within three days the redness was gone and the swelling subsided as the days went on.”

Liam, who is in a relationship with MAFS New Zealand star Samuel Levi, concluded by saying that he will always be open and transparent about his cosmetic work.

“Boys get work done too, and I’ve never hidden anything I’ve done. I’m all for raising awareness and breaking stigma,” he said.

Samuel has also been honest about the work he has done. Earlier this year, he decided to have a hair transplant after feeling insecure about his receding hairline.

He documented the entire process on Instagram.

“Understand that you’re not alone, and you can certainly sort it out. The boost you needed and wanted. Well, here it is. Be the best version of yourself. Don’t be afraid,” he said then.

In June, Liam told Daily Mail Australia that he was “seriously considering” launching an account on the adult subscription service OnlyFans.

He explained that he was ready to start shooting content, but his friend Samuel convinced him to change his mind.

While Liam hasn’t ruled out joining the website, he’s waiting to see if people are interested in that kind of content from him.

‘Oh no, it’s not out of the question,’ he laughed. “I just don’t think anyone would want to see it, but maybe there’s a market or I can just sell my feet.”

Liam and Samuel celebrated their one-year anniversary last month.

The couple confirmed their relationship in July last year after months of speculation.

Liam, who was “married” to bride Georgia Fairweather on last year’s season of MAFS, has been fueling romance rumors with Kiwi influencer Samuel, 29, for quite some time.