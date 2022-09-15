MAFS Australia: Jessika Power busts out in promo photos for Celebrity Slim

<!–

Married At First Sight star Jessika Power is her own best ad in a new photoshoot for Celebrity Slim weight loss products.

The reality TV queen, 30, radiates sex appeal in a yellow crop top and form-fitting cycling shorts from trendy activewear label Stax in the campaign footage.

She poses suggestively with the brand’s lollipops and chocolate, and also becomes a saleswoman by holding up a box of meal replacement shakes.

Jess is in Queensland for the launch of a new weight loss shake brand product.

She is the face of the ‘Summer Bundles’ pack, billed as a product that will help you get ready for summer and up your bedroom game.

The star of Celebs Go Dating will splurge on the item on Friday during a celebrity luncheon at the Surfers Pavilion restaurant on the Gold Coast.

Jessika joins the likes of two-time Big Brother winner Reggie Bird, ex-bachelor star Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier and MAFS alumni Tamara Djordjevic and Hayley Vernon.

It comes after Jessika, who has lived in the UK for a year and has a British boyfriend, expressed her grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Commenting on the news, she said: “I was just really sad. I don’t know, maybe because I’ve been living in the UK for a year now.

“But you can see how much everyone really loves the Queen. So it’s pretty sad. Connor [Thompson, her partner] is actually a bit upset too’.

Jessika, the breakout star of the explosive sixth season of Married At First Sight, moved from the Gold Coast to Manchester in 2021 after scoring with Connor online.

Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ last Thursday at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland. She was 96 and had ruled the Commonwealth for over 70 years.

Buckingham Palace released a statement at 4:04 a.m. Friday morning confirming her death III.

It comes after Jessika, who has lived in the UK for a year and has a British boyfriend, expressed her grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week