MAFS Australia: Hayley Vernon defends $1,000-an-hour escort job

Former Married At First Sight bride Hayley Vernon has defended her career as a high-class escort, saying it “goes hand in hand” with her OnlyFans work.

The 35-year-old confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that she had signed up with scarlet bluea private escort guide, where she advertises her services for $950 per hour.

‘I’m in the adult industry; I have sex for a living. I have top clients who want the experience and on the other hand I need men to film with,” she explained.

‘The reality is that it goes hand in hand with what I do [on OnlyFans]she added.

Vernon, who has made a staggering $1.3 million selling raunchy content on the adult website popular with reality stars, said she was proud of her work in the industry.

‘Am I ashamed? F**k no. I’ll skip it altogether and just want to say thank you [the media] for the free publicity,” she added.

According to her Scarlet Blue profile, Hayley lists her body type as “athletic” and is available for in and out calls.

‘One of the most beautiful in Australia! Voted Australia’s Best New Pornstar in 2022,” her bio reads.

In an earlier interview about her adult career, Hayley admitted that she had to turn to hardcore pornography to keep the money coming in.

‘[It’s] hard to get people to pay every month then unless you’re willing to push the boundaries,” she said.

Hayley revealed that while her public persona from the Channel Nine reality show initially sparked curiosity, that quickly thinned out.

Eventually she evolved from lingerie and topless shots to hardcore photography.

Hayley is now using her earnings to start a new career as a property developer.

The former financial broker recently purchased a plot of land to begin construction on her first home.

The busty brunette has become one of the biggest Australian names on OnlyFans since joining the adult platform in 2020.