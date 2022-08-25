MAFS Australia: Domenica Calarco is losing thousands of followers

<!–

Domenica Calarco’s dream of becoming an Australian A-lister may be in jeopardy.

The former makeup artist emerged from the most recent season of Married At First Sight as the show’s biggest new star, but her popularity seems to have taken a hit in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old has lost thousands of Instagram followers in the past 30 days, reports Yahoo lifestyle.

While she still has an impressive 574,000 followers, her numbers have continued to decline in the months since MAFS ended.

While Domenica isn’t the only MAFS contestant to drop followers since the season ended, fellow bride and podcast co-host Ella Ding has managed to keep her number above 600,000.

Since her appearance on the reality show Channel Nine, Dom has been touted by some in the industry as “the next Abbie Chatfield.”

She struck a major management deal with Sharon Finnigan, the agent behind big names like Karl Stefanovic, Natalie Barr and Deborah Knight.

She also struck endorsement deals with brands such as activewear label Stax and even launched her own capsule collection with online retailer Showpo.

But just a few months later, she quietly parted ways with Finnigan’s SF Management.

The pair reportedly went their separate ways as Dom’s expectations “exceeded reality,” which included launching a makeup line and landing another TV appearance.

Before the split, SF Management hoped to make Domenica “bigger than Martha Kalifatidis and Abbie Chatfield.”

It comes after Dom and Ella’s popular podcast, Sit With Us, was suddenly inundated with negative reviews in recent weeks.

“I really liked both girls on MAFS, but unfortunately their true colors and immaturity are now coming out in this podcast,” one wrote.

“Since all the MAFS ‘drama’ is now finally gone, it’s very clear that there’s no real content here. The girls both come across as very materialistic, boy crazy and obsessed with VIP parties/celebs. Too bad, because I wanted to love it.’

Another said: ‘It’s nothing special, which is a bit disappointing. For two women who claimed to be progressive feminists with a unique outlook, this podcast doesn’t do anything a hundred other lifestyle and dating podcasts don’t already.”

“Ella distances herself from Dom or she’ll bring you down,” a third commented.

However, some listeners complimented the MAFS stars on their “refreshing” podcast.

‘Love your Pod ladies! I am quite reserved but love to listen to your tips and only to your confident and natural beautiful souls. Don’t change,” said one.

‘I enjoy listening to it, just like chatting with your friends, honest, funny and refreshing. Keep it up ladies,” commented another.

“Looks like Dom and Ella have found their groove. They all give and take equally. It’s really like being part of their conversation…every episode gets better,” a third agreed.