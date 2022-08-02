MAFS Australia: Carolina Santos responds to rumours of a split with Daniel Holmes

Married At First Sight star Carolina Santos has denied rumors of her splitting up from her boyfriend Daniel Holmes after implying she was “broken inside.”

The 34-year-old alluded to heartbreak in an Instagram post on Sunday, posting a gallery of bikini photos alongside the disturbing caption: ‘Smile and no one will see how broken you are inside.’

One fan commented below the message: ‘Oh dear Lord… was there a breakup? Well, this is a shock. Thought it would be at least another six minutes…”

‘Who broke up, honey? It’s a bikini collaboration as tagged in the photo,” Carolina replied, waving her melodramatic caption.

“If you scroll down, I’m sure I’ve been posting bikini photos all my life.”

In her swimwear snaps, Carolina’s roomy cleavage was on display as she showed off her dazzling assets in a skimpy blue and orange two-piece.

The business owner’s barely there top and tie bottoms provided minimal coverage for her morning sun session.

Carolina and Daniel were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight’s history earlier this year.

They started connecting while she was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The pair had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”

'Who broke up, honey? It's a bikini collaboration as tagged in the photo," Carolina responded.

Daniel insists Carolina’s love and support have positively impacted his life.

The personal trainer, 31, previously praised his girlfriend for “saving” him from steroid addiction and helping him get clean.

The couple recently made headlines after Daniel posted a disturbing Instagram story on July 1 in which he said he felt “lost, lonely and scared.”

They later said the post was not a cry for help, but simply the result of a “very bad day.”