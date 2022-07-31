MAFS Australia: Carolina Santos flaunts her sizzling bikini body

She is the Brazilian temptress who caused a stir at Married At First Sight this year.

And Carolina Santos drew attention again on Sunday when she stripped down to a very revealing bikini at her local Sydney beach.

The 34-year-old’s roomy cleavage was on display as she showed off her dazzling assets in the skimpy blue and orange two-piece bottoms.

Carolina’s barely there bikini top and side bottoms provided minimal coverage for her morning sun session.

The mum of one showed off her flawless body as she perched on a rocky cliff in a gallery of snappy Instagram shots.

She also shared a video of her walking to the ocean and drawing attention to her perfect peach-colored derriere.

The business owner, who is dating her MAFS co-star Daniel Holmes, alluded to heartbreak in the caption of her post.

“Smile and no one will see how broken you are inside,” she wrote.

Carolina and Daniel were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight’s history earlier this year.

They started connecting while she was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The couple had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”

Daniel insists Carolina’s love and support have positively impacted his life.

The personal trainer, 31, previously praised his girlfriend for “saving” him from steroid addiction and helping him get clean.

The couple recently made headlines after Daniel posted a disturbing Instagram story on July 1 in which he said he felt “lost, lonely and scared.”

They later said the mail was not a cry for help, but the result of a “very bad day.”