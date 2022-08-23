MAFS AU: Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding’s podcast is flooded with scathing reviews

<!–

They quickly became the breakout stars of the ninth season of Married At First Sight.

But it seems that the popularity of besties Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding with their Sit With Us podcast is waning.

The podcast of reality stars turned influencers has been awash with scathing reviews from listeners, with many claiming Dominica and Ella are “immature.”

“I really liked both girls on MAFS, but unfortunately their true colors and immaturity are now coming out in this podcast,” one wrote.

“Since all the MAFS ‘drama’ is now finally gone, it’s very clear that there’s no real content here. The girls both come across as very materialistic, boy crazy and obsessed with VIP parties/celebs. Too bad, because I wanted to love it.’

Another said: ‘It’s nothing special, which is a bit disappointing. For two women who claimed to be progressive feminists with a unique outlook, this podcast doesn’t do anything a hundred other lifestyle and dating podcasts don’t already.”

“As soon as something doesn’t go like Dom, she picks up other podcasts. Not long ago, she licked up the attention of the other podcast. They both have very short memories. Ella distances herself from Dom or she’ll bring you down,” a third commented.

“I always thought the girls were super recognizable, but the podcast really has no content… lately there’s been talk about how much everything costs,” said another.

However, some listeners complimented the MAFS stars on their “refreshing” podcast.

‘Love your Pod ladies! I am quite reserved but like to listen to your tips and only to your confident and natural beautiful souls. Don’t change,” said one.

‘I enjoy listening to it, just like chatting with your friends, honest, funny and refreshing. Keep it up ladies,” commented another.

“Looks like Dom and Ella have settled in…they give and take equally…it really is like they’re part of their conversation…every episode gets better,” agrees a third.