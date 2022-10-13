MAFS: Ashley Irvin passes out on a Sydney train after a big night out

A pair of party-loving Aussie reality stars passed out on a night out on a packed train in Sydney.

Former married at first sight bride Ashley Irvin and Love Island star Shelby Mills were visiting from Queensland when they had a few too many drinks.

Ashley’s sister Summer took a photo of the couple sleeping on the train and sent it to Shelby, who posted the photo to Instagram on Wednesday.

The photo showed Shelby, 28, with her head in 33-year-old Ashley’s lap.

The MAFS star barely stood up when she slumped against the train window and threw an arm over the Love Islander’s head.

It was obvious they were holding hands before passing out.

Summer later sent the photo to both women in a group chat, writing, “Just a reminder of what a huge mess you both are.”

Shelby posted a screenshot of the messaging, writing: ‘Hahahaha Summer just sent me this picture of Ashley and me when we visited her in Sydney!

‘I am crying! We’re on the damn bus [sic]. How are you doing? Everything about this is greatness.’

The best friends together have a long history of wild and daring antics.

In 2019, they had a series of incidents that made headlines, including when Shelby accidentally showed Ashley’s naked body to her 153,000 Instagram followers.

They were on vacation in Las Vegas when Shelby flashed her camera through the swanky hotel room they were staying in.

In the first story, Shelby said the luxury hotel suite was worth more than $3,000 a week since Ashley was seen on the bed.

In a second story, Shelby accidentally showed Ashley naked while jumping out of the shower.

Ashley could see she covered her modesty with her hands as she screamed.

“Woah,” she said, quickly moving the camera away from her friend before signing the post: “Ashley Irvin was naked.”