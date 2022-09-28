MAFS: Al Perkins is pictured for the first time in six weeks after secretly filming Love Island

He has just returned to Australia after spending six weeks filming the upcoming season of Love Island Australia in Mallorca, Spain.

And Married At First Sight star Al Perkins is now about to launch an exciting new project with his buddy Taku Chimwaza.

The pair just signed a deal with Nova Podcasts to record a reality TV series called Back to reality.

Married At First Sight star Al Perkins (left) is about to launch an exciting new project with his buddy Taku Chimwaza (right). The pair just signed a deal with Nova Podcasts to shoot a reality TV series called Back to Reality

They were seen Monday at Nova’s Sydney headquarters to record their podcast.

26-year-old Al, who recently quit his job as a carpenter to become a full-time influencer, couldn’t wipe the smile from his face when he woke up to a takeaway coffee.

The Bondi larrikin dressed casually in brown shorts and a white T-shirt, which he paired with brown boat shoes with white laces.

Taku, one of the stars of last year’s Love Island season, showed his muscles in a black shirt, which he paired with jeans, a blue bucket hat and white sneakers.

They were spotted at Nova’s Sydney HQ on Monday recording their podcast

the observation after Love Island presenter Sophie almost confirmed that Al will be appearing on the upcoming season of the Channel Nine dating show.

While presenting Nine in 2023 earlier this month, she revealed that this year’s season will feature a host of hot contestants, including a familiar face.

“We have high-flying real estate agents, we have a football player, we have a model, a dancer and we have a famous groom,” she said.

Al, 26, who recently quit his carpenter job to become a full-time influencer, rocked out in brown shorts and a white T-shirt, which he paired with brown boat shoes.

Al was pictured with a bevy of bikini-clad babes at the Love Island villa in Mallorca at the end of August.

Daily Mail Australia understands that he has received permission from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear on the show.

MAFS contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contracts expire to appear on another reality series.