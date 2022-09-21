MAFS’ Adrian looks unrecognisable as he shaves his head

The husband of MAFS star Adrian Sanderson, Thomas Hartley, famously said ‘Captain Curtains can f**k off’ in an iconic line on the show after a furious bust.

The snide comment was in reference to his distaste for his ’90s act.

And it looks like he got his wish as Adrian, 37, took to social media to reveal he had his head shaved.

Captain Curtains is no more! MAFS’ Adrian looked unrecognizable as he shaved his head on Instagram while explaining why he does NOT follow husband Thomas on social media

I do? Adrian’s husband Thomas Hartley famously said to him after a bust, ‘Captain Curtains can f**k off’ in an iconic line and no one remembers if they stayed together after the show

And in a Q&A session on Instagram, Adrian was asked why he doesn’t follow Thomas, 31, on social media, leaving fans concerned that they’ve broken up.

He wrote: “None of the cast should follow each other. They’re naughty.’

It is not yet clear which of the couples from the E4 reality show are staying together and who are now, because the series is not over yet.

And Adrian explained that basically none of the couples should follow each other on social media at the request of the producers to keep things a secret.

New Look: Adrian looked very different after his hair transformation (left) after wearing his famous blonde curtains on the show (right)

A beautiful man: Viewers were moved to tears when couples were asked by the experts to pick one thing they would change about their partner. Adrian said, “I would change situations in life that led you to your defense. I’d change them all, and I’d stand there in front of them and knock them away’

Thomas said, “May I just say, I respect you, you’ve listened to me and listened to me, and I love you as a person and I really care about you.” ‘You mean the world to me. Thank you for standing behind me’

And while Adrian and Thomas have had a string of horrific fights on the show, most people hope they stick together because of their growth as a couple.

In recent weeks, they seem to be growing closer as Adrian gains Thomas’s trust and helps him open up about a painful past.

Viewers were recently moved to tears when couples were asked by the experts to pick one thing they would change about their partner.

Makes sense: Adrian explained that he didn’t follow Thomas to keep the outcome of their relationship a secret until the show ends

Instead of saying something negative, Adrian said, “I would change situations in life that led you to your defense.

“I’d change them all, and I’d stand there in front of them and knock them away.”

Thomas got emotional and said, “May I just say, I respect you, you’ve listened to me and listened to me, and I love you as a person and I really care about you.”

‘You mean the world to me. Thank you for being behind me.’

“That’s good,” Adrian replied. ‘It is well.’

The touching exchange came just a day after Adrian Thomas branded a ‘gas lighter’ in another explosive row.

“You’re bloody pathetic,” Thomas said, before Adrian replied, “This is it, I feel like I’ve finally been pushed over the edge.”

Before that, Thomas was “overwhelmed” when Adrian surprised him with his singing talent.

As part of ‘Yes Week’, Adrian Thomas decided to serenade his favorite song The Impossible Dream during a private performance on stage.

Tra la la: Before that, Thomas was ‘overwhelmed’ when Adrian surprised him with his singing talent.

Adrian said, “So, for my “Yes Week”, I know we’ve struggled with sharing things and this is one of the most important, most emotional things in my life.

“You told me you want me to shine, rule a room, today I’m going to try to dominate the stage.”

Thomas said, ‘I feel overwhelmed, like I’m being serenaded! It’s so nice to see him doing something he loves, standing there on that stage, Adrian is the brightest star!

“I’m just really proud of him and very happy. I think Adrian wants to share more of himself with me, it just makes me open up more. It makes me trust him.’

How to get there: Thomas and Adrian have learned to love each other, but their relationship is plagued by arguments – but Adrian’s patience with Thomas has helped him gain his trust