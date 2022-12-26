MAFS 2023’s fragile bride breaks down in TEARS as she reveals a secret battle for health

While last year's Married At First Sight was filled with drama and scandal, the 2023 season appears to be focused on the contestants' search for true love.

The Fragile Married At First Sight bride breaks down in TEARS in a new sneak peek, as she reveals how a secret health battle kept her from finding love: ‘How can I ask someone to be with me forever?’

In a new trailer for the upcoming tenth season, a desperate bride makes a tearful confession as she is shown preparing to walk down the aisle.

“I was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when I was three years old,” the blonde beauty tells the producers.

‘How can I ask someone to be with me forever when my forever is so much shorter than theirs?’ she continues her, before breaking down in tears.

“Now, honestly, it’s a miracle that I’m going to find the love of my life,” she laughs before the clip ends as she walks down the aisle and says, “I’m going to be able to have kids.”

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder in which patients develop “excessively thick and sticky mucus in the lungs, airways, and digestive system.”

“I was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when I was three years old,” the blonde beauty tells the producers.

While her identity has yet to be officially announced, Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the weeping bride is Perth-based accountant Lyndall Grace.

Lyndall’s identity was first revealed in August, when she was seen arriving at a $15 million property in Sydney’s Centennial Park, where Hen’s Night was filmed.

Lyndall, 27, is recently single after she abruptly split from her long-time boyfriend.

“Now, honestly, it’s a miracle that I’m going to find the love of my life,” she laughs.

She is then seen walking down the hall and saying:

She is then seen walking down the aisle and saying, “I’m going to be able to have kids.”

A friend described Lyndall as an “absolute sweetheart who isn’t afraid to have fun.”

Lyndall is no stranger to the spotlight and has performed at various fundraisers and concerts to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis.

He was diagnosed with the incurable life-shortening genetic disease when he was just three years old.

