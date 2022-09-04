MAFS 2023: TikTok star Janelle Han set to appear on upcoming season

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal that a TikTok star with more than 509,000 followers will make an appearance next year when it premieres on Channel Nine.

Make-up artist from Perth Janelle Han is tipped as one of many breakthrough stars and a fan favorite, according to sources close to production.

Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal that a TikTok star Janelle Han, 28, (pictured) will appear in the season of Married At First Sight next year when it premieres on Channel Nine

Janelle was spotted last month attending hen night at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park.

A close friend told Daily Mail Australia: ‘She is a family oriented person, who is super loyal to her friends and family.’

“She is the life of the party, bubbly, kindhearted and a very generous person.”

The Perth-based makeup artist, who has more than 509,000 followers on TikTok, is tipped as one of many breakout stars and a fan favorite

‘She is a family oriented person, who is super loyal to her friends and family,’ a close friend told Daily Mail Australia, before adding: ‘she is the life of the party, bubbly and kindhearted’

Janelle became famous after putting all her time into her career after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Her videos have been viewed over 90 million times.

“I ended business with my boyfriend, and a week later I was like, f… this. I’m going to focus on myself and focus on my career. . . And I’m like, I’m going to be selfish. I’m going to get some content out of it,” she previously told Perth now in March.

“I’ve made a few Squid Game videos and I think they’ve been viewed about 40 million times. . . that really made me.’

Not only has she gone viral on TikTok, but she’s even been featured on Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Instagram page.

Janelle became famous after putting all her time into her career after breaking up with her boyfriend. Han dressed as Squid Games character Kang Sae-byeok

Her videos have been viewed over 90 million times

Janelle is the latest bride to be announced after Melbourne-based dental therapist Sandy Jawanda, Brisbane makeup artist Caitlin McConville and singer Lyndall Grace.

They join previously announced brides Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield, Alyssa Barmonde, Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd.

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the most controversial participants to date.